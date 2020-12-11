Heritage denim brand Wrangler and sustainable footwear company Twisted X announced a licensing agreement to create a Wrangler footwear collection, launching in spring 2021 — with a hardline focus on sustainability.

Twisted X has launched men’s, women’s and children’s Wrangler footwear across the Western, casual/modern, outdoor, work and work/casual categories, the company said, and the brands will distribute the collection across the U.S., Canada and U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico.

Both Wrangler and Twisted X have a particular affinity and aesthetic suited for the American West — and each brand independently touts sustainability, craftsmanship and attention to detail throughout their collections. Wrangler tapped Twisted X to “provide expertise in creating a product line that will be diverse and innovative with a focus on comfort, structure and style” for the brand’s mission to add footwear products to its brand portfolio.

Twisted X knows sustainability well: ecoTweed, linings made of 50/50 ecoTWX and bamboo charcoal, renewable and biodegradable merino wool fibers, vegetable-tanned leathers, midsoles made of algae, and outsoles made of 20 percent rice husks and 80 percent rubber.

And Wrangler’s approach to greening blue jeans takes form in foam dyeing, water conservation and sustainable farming practices, among other initiatives.

Allen Montgomery, vice president at Wrangler NAM Western & Workwear, said: “This collection will advance Wrangler into the footwear category, and we could not be more excited to bring these products to life with the help of Twisted X.

“Wrangler has always placed a priority on respecting our environment, and with Twisted X’s remarkable sustainability efforts, we’re optimistic our inaugural venture into the category will be a huge milestone, not only for the brand, but for the entire Western community.”

And Prasad Reddy, chief executive officer at Twisted X, added that “We’re thrilled to be partnering with Wrangler to create the new Wrangler Footwear line. Wrangleris an iconic brand in the Western industry and Twisted X is honored to be the company chosen to assist in expanding their product lines into the footwear industry. The line will focus on quality, comfort and sustainability — the three pillars of both companies.”

