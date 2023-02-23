EXCLUSIVE: Yoox Powers Up Its Pre-owned Marketplace, Adds 2,000 Products

Yoox is no stranger to the resale game, but as of Thursday it’s upping its pre-owned promise with an expanded product assortment.

In 2021, Yoox Net-a-porter formally stepped into the resale market, as part of a partnership with Reflaunt. Previously, parent company Richemont made investments in Watchfinder before bringing Yoox and Mr Porter into resale.

When Yoox introduced its marketplace format last year, where pre-owned goods are in play under its “Endless Love” campaign, it was to “[underscore] our commitment to our customers,” per Valentina Visconti Prasca, managing director at Yoox, in a past interview with WWD.

Visconti Prasca told WWD the marketplace will offer “a seamless and intuitive experience” for customers, as Yoox’s continues to help conscious shoppers “navigate new market trends and to meet the enhanced expectations for digital and e-commerce in the luxury space.”

The executive further said that “a key element Yoox offers and inspires our customers in 100 countries is our curation and our extensive offer. We want to be able to provide a shopping experience that is up to their expectations.”

As of Thursday, some 2,000 pre-owned products beginning at 50 euros are stocked in Yoox’s online marketplace. Available in 30 markets, the entire marketplace spans more than 280,000 goods across fashion, lifestyle, art and more. Yoox is striving to surpass 1 million goods in its assortment, per Visconti Prasca. Its latest resale expansion is made possible through Yoox’s network of third-party vintage and resale partners including Reflaunt, Catch the Grail, Drip Drops, Millesime and The Brand Collector, among others.

A number of limited-edition and vintage goods are shoppable via the partners, including classics like Burberry trenchcoats, Dior saddle bags and more.

Further expansion of Yoox Marketplace is anticipated in the U.S. and Middle East in 2023, as part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to re-commerce.