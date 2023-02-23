×
EXCLUSIVE: Yoox Powers Up Its Pre-owned Marketplace, Adds 2,000 Products

Yoox furthers its pre-owned promise, with 2,000-plus products entering its marketplace.

Models sport punchy vintage in honor of Yoox's pre-owned marketplace expanding.
Yoox's pre-owned marketplace is expanding. Yoox

Yoox is no stranger to the resale game, but as of Thursday it’s upping its pre-owned promise with an expanded product assortment.

In 2021, Yoox Net-a-porter formally stepped into the resale market, as part of a partnership with Reflaunt. Previously, parent company Richemont made investments in Watchfinder before bringing Yoox and Mr Porter into resale.

When Yoox introduced its marketplace format last year, where pre-owned goods are in play under its “Endless Love” campaign, it was to “[underscore] our commitment to our customers,” per Valentina Visconti Prasca, managing director at Yoox, in a past interview with WWD.

Visconti Prasca told WWD the marketplace will offer “a seamless and intuitive experience” for customers, as Yoox’s continues to help conscious shoppers “navigate new market trends and to meet the enhanced expectations for digital and e-commerce in the luxury space.”

The executive further said that “a key element Yoox offers and inspires our customers in 100 countries is our curation and our extensive offer. We want to be able to provide a shopping experience that is up to their expectations.”

As of Thursday, some 2,000 pre-owned products beginning at 50 euros are stocked in Yoox’s online marketplace. Available in 30 markets, the entire marketplace spans more than 280,000 goods across fashion, lifestyle, art and more. Yoox is striving to surpass 1 million goods in its assortment, per Visconti Prasca. Its latest resale expansion is made possible through Yoox’s network of third-party vintage and resale partners including Reflaunt, Catch the Grail, Drip Drops, Millesime and The Brand Collector, among others.

A number of limited-edition and vintage goods are shoppable via the partners, including classics like Burberry trenchcoats, Dior saddle bags and more.

Further expansion of Yoox Marketplace is anticipated in the U.S. and Middle East in 2023, as part of the retailer’s ongoing commitment to re-commerce.

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

