Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 29, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Talks Style, Sensuality and a Creative Director Role?

Fashion

Loro Piana Enters New Era With New CEO

Fashion

Brunello Cucinelli Presents Next Project for Humanity

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ New Science-based Net-zero Standard Vies for ‘Rapid Action’

The Science Based Targets Initiative's new standard could amp up fashion, beauty and retail business ambitions on net-zero.

Science, business, net zero, climate, fashion,
The Science Based Targets Initiative drops its new net-zero ambitions making everything else look lagging. Courtesy

The Science Based Targets Initiative, or SBTi, launched the world’s first corporate standard for net-zero emissions on Thursday. What does it mean for corporate leaders that already have targets set?

First of all, it means a 50 percent reduction of emissions by 2030 is a nice goal (to which many fashion and beauty companies have aligned) but more “rapid action,” per SBTi, is needed.

“They’re meaningless. [2050 emissions reduction targets are] meaningless if we don’t act this decade,” Doreen Stabinsky, professor of global environmental politics at the College of the Atlantic, said during an SBTi webinar held Thursday, coinciding with the launch of the global net-zero standard.

SBTi is part of the World Resource Institute’s Center for Sustainable Business and a collaborator of the UN Global Compact. Already, more than 600 companies (among them Etsy, Inditex and Ikea) have set targets through the SBTi’s Business Ambition for 1.5C campaign.

Related Galleries

The new net-zero standard could further constrict greenwashing in the space with its full coverage, near-term targets spanning the next five to 10 years and more ambitious 2050 targets. The new net-zero standard requires a decarbonization pathway of 90 percent to 95 percent before 2050 and for emissions to be halved far “before 2030.”

Mentioning the recent greater frequency of extreme weather events, Johan Rockström, director of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, emphasized: “We are also rapidly approaching critical tipping points….There is only one pathway forward, that involves rapid and deep emission cuts and, additionally, investment in nature-based solutions — which are absolutely fundamental.”

From there, offsets and carbon removal tools were deemed satisfactory to reach full neutrality. That being said, SBTi said these tools cannot exceed 5 percent to 10 percent of a company’s emissions, depending on the sector.

While the validation process will officially launch next year, several companies, among them AstraZeneca, CVS Health, Dentsu International, JLL, Holcim, Wipro and Ørsted have all had their targets validated as part of the pilot phase.

“CVS Health is proud to be one of the first companies in the world to have our net-zero targets validated by the SBTi’s net-zero methodology,” said Eileen Howard Boone, senior vice president of corporate social responsibility and philanthropy, chief sustainability officer for CVS Health. “We’re focused on taking bold, climate action to help improve the health and well-being of our communities and finding innovative solutions to further mitigate our impact on the environment. By 2030, we will reduce our environmental impact by more than 50 percent and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.”

Along with contributors, SBTi is looking to develop a similar blueprint for the financial industry, set for November 2021.

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

2050 Targets ‘Meaningless,’ A New Net-Zero

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad