×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: June 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Rent the Runway Refinements Drive Improvements

Fashion

Moschino Staging 40th Anniversary Show in Milan in September

Fashion

Setchu Wins the 2023 LVMH Prize; Arnault Explains Prize Increase

Capri Announces Partnership With National Fish and Wildlife Foundation

Capri Holdings is prioritizing responsible, regenerative leather sourcing with new partners.

Capri
Capri Holdings includes the Versace, Jimmy Choo and Michael Kors brands. Courtesy Photo

Capri Holdings announced a three-year partnership with the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Thursday, in homage to the group’s leather sourcing ambitions.

The partnership covers 150,000 acres in the U.S., specifically key leather-sourcing regions in the Northern Great Plains, Southern Great Plains and Rocky Mountain Rangelands, within the company’s supply chain. It marks NFWF’s first partnership with a fashion group. The initiative is estimated to generate between $1.5 million and $3 million in funding impact, in part from Capri as well as matched contributions. Private landowners and local grassroots organizations are the facilitating partners, alongside NFWF, working on land management among other regenerative agricultural practices.

Related Galleries

Stable to brands including Michael Kors, Versace and Jimmy Choo, the luxury group has set commitments related to conservation; diversity, equity and inclusion, and sustainability under its “Capri Cares” CSR platform. The group has set near-term science-based targets with the Science Based Targets Initiative, and it has committed to net-zero targets.

“Last year, we developed a comprehensive strategy to ensure that we go further, faster in lowering the impact of the leather used to craft our luxury accessories and footwear,” John D. Idol, chairman and chief executive officer of Capri Holdings Ltd., said in a press statement. “Our partnership with NFWF represents an extraordinary opportunity to tackle climate change and improve grasslands through a first-of-its-kind partnership between fashion and the nation’s largest private conservation fund. We are proud to partner with NFWF to accelerate regenerative agriculture practices, improve biodiversity and drive positive environmental and social impacts in the leather supply chain.”

Leather is a big deal at Capri. Last year, 91 percent of Capri’s leather came from tanneries that are Leather Working Group-certified (up from 85 percent in 2021). At least 75 percent of Capri’s leather by volume is sourced from North America, much of it from regions in the U.S., according to the group, that will be impacted by this initiative.

Capri, National Fish and Wildlife Foundation Partner in Conservation

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad