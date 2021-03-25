MILAN — Leading Italian business university SDA Bocconi and energy company Enel X are committed to monitor the impact and progresses made on circularity in the Italian fashion industry.

The two entities are set to release a report in September that’s meant to offer an insight on trends and best practices, as well as gaps to be filled in order to set up a plan to further implement circularity in the Italian fashion sector.

“The scientific approach is essential to enhance and grow the numerous pilot projects in circular fashion. With the Monitor for Circular Fashion we want to support companies in measuring circularity performance, identifying the main KPIs for each circular fashion business model,” said Francesca Romana Rinaldi, coordinator of the Monitor for Circular Fashion at SDA Bocconi School of Management Sustainability Lab.

Partnering with consultancy Eco-Age, SDA Bocconi and Enel X have called on board a range of fashion brands and suppliers to brainstorm and identify solutions, especially in terms of transparency and traceability, two hot-button topics in today’s scenario marked by increasingly aware customers.

Livia Firth, founder of Eco-Age, expressed pride in taking part in the study, touting the consultancy’s role in sharing the results of the research with key Italian fashion players.

Companies already on board include Vivienne Westwood, outerwear specialist Save the Duck, sole maker Vibram and textile suppliers such as Candiani Denim and Vitale Barberis Canonico, among others.

The report will focus on five key circular business models and their application in the country’s fashion system, including sustainable input, life extension, end of life, product as a service and sharing platform.

“We have decided to make our experience and know-how available to support one of Italy’s most important and strategic industries, with the aim of making the sector increasingly circular and an example for the global market,” commented Nicola Tagliafierro, head of global sustainability at Enel X. The company is ranked in the Dow Jones sustainability index.

The Monitor for Circular Fashion also adheres to the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe’s project “Enhancing Transparency and Traceability of Sustainable Value Chains in Garment and Footwear sector” and the European “Circular Economy Action Plan.”