×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Hermès Sales Jump 24.3% in Q3 on Strength of Asia, U.S.

Fashion

Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Hermès Bags Hit Amazon Through Secondhand Distributor

Business

Brunello Cucinelli Forecasts Record Year, Relying on Strong Pipeline to Drive Revenues

Custom Collaborative Secures $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

The Harlem-based nonprofit extends a range of fashion industry skills to low-income and immigrant women.

Corner of street at 7th Avenue and West 38th Street in Manhattan, New York, 2008.
View of the street sign at the corner of Seventh Avenue and West 38th Street in Manhattan, New York, 2008. Steve Eichner/WWD

Fashion workplace-development organization Custom Collaborative secured new grant funding to put toward its design institute aiding a number of aspiring designers.

Approaching its 10th training cohort Monday, the 15-week program is designed to give low-income and immigrant women equal footing in the industry through education on the ins and outs of the fashion industry. The $60,000 grant was provided by the Fashion Impact Fund, which funds female entrepreneurs in fashion.

“Speaking on behalf of the entire Custom Collaborative community, I am proud to accept this transformative support from the Fashion Impact Fund,” Custom Collaborative’s executive director Ngozi Okaro, said in a statement. “Fashion Impact Fund elevates and supports women, sharing the spotlight with the often overlooked. Their investment in and partnership with Custom Collaborative is a testament to the leadership and team’s commitment to supporting ethical fashion.”

Related Galleries

Kerry Bannigan, executive director of the Fashion Impact Fund, added: “The Custom Collaborative Training Institute program is imperative to shift the current narrative around women’s leadership and economic empowerment as well as strengthen system change. Women-led fashion initiatives play a critical role toward a sustainable future for humanity and nature; this calls for amplification and financial support as they aim to drive us toward a fair, inclusive and regenerative world.”

Custom Collaborative uniquely tackles sustainable business fundamentals with entrepreneurship as a basis through its Training Institute and Business Incubator. The course utilizes 100 percent repurposed materials sourced locally. Students also get a briefing on fashion advocacy (including fair wages and workplace rights), while sharpening skills across ethical manufacturing, marketing, sourcing, design and personal finance.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Hot Summer Bags

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

More Fashion Dreams Realized With $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad