Custom Collaborative Secures $60,000 Grant From Fashion Impact Fund

Fashion workplace-development organization Custom Collaborative secured new grant funding to put toward its design institute aiding a number of aspiring designers.

Approaching its 10th training cohort Monday, the 15-week program is designed to give low-income and immigrant women equal footing in the industry through education on the ins and outs of the fashion industry. The $60,000 grant was provided by the Fashion Impact Fund, which funds female entrepreneurs in fashion.

“Speaking on behalf of the entire Custom Collaborative community, I am proud to accept this transformative support from the Fashion Impact Fund,” Custom Collaborative’s executive director Ngozi Okaro, said in a statement. “Fashion Impact Fund elevates and supports women, sharing the spotlight with the often overlooked. Their investment in and partnership with Custom Collaborative is a testament to the leadership and team’s commitment to supporting ethical fashion.”

Kerry Bannigan, executive director of the Fashion Impact Fund, added: “The Custom Collaborative Training Institute program is imperative to shift the current narrative around women’s leadership and economic empowerment as well as strengthen system change. Women-led fashion initiatives play a critical role toward a sustainable future for humanity and nature; this calls for amplification and financial support as they aim to drive us toward a fair, inclusive and regenerative world.”

Custom Collaborative uniquely tackles sustainable business fundamentals with entrepreneurship as a basis through its Training Institute and Business Incubator. The course utilizes 100 percent repurposed materials sourced locally. Students also get a briefing on fashion advocacy (including fair wages and workplace rights), while sharpening skills across ethical manufacturing, marketing, sourcing, design and personal finance.