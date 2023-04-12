EPA Updates, Earth Month Drops From Eileen Fisher, Saywood Studio and More: Short Takes

EPA Updates: On Tuesday, the Environmental Protection Agency held a press conference regarding the Biden-Harris administration’s recent climate goals.

The livestreamed press conference addressed the administration’s formal goals to transition to a clean-transportation future, lower consumer costs and protect public health. The EPA announced vehicle standards to help manufacturers incorporate clean car technology and transition to electric vehicles. (Even retailers such as Walmart announced plans recently for its own EV charging network.)

It followed the EPA’s recently issued drinking water standards limiting toxic “forever chemicals” or PFAS, as well as proposed standards regarding commercial ethylene oxide pollution. Just last month, the EPA approved California rules to phase out diesel trucks and is increasingly seeking to uphold campaign promises on a green revolution.

Gardener’s Glory: As brands thematically drop Earth Month capsules in droves, some are readily encouraging wearers to get their hands dirty.

For one, London-based slow fashion label Saywood Studio is launching a horticulture-inspired collection. The Earth Day 2023 accessory line spans a “Garden Tool Belt” (135 pounds), “Reversible Bucket Hat” (110 pounds) and a “Mini Bag” or “Bottle Bag” (89 pounds). It’s available starting April 22 at Saywoodstudio.co.uk.

“This new range is a little ode to our Earth,” said London College of Fashion graduate Harriet Saywood-Bellisario, who launched the brand in 2020. The label focuses on eco-fabric choices including California-grown Supima cotton (employing regenerative agricultural methods) as well as Global Recycled Standard-certified denim from Italian mill partner Canclini. Unique design elements span biodegradable Codelite buttons made from casein, or milk protein from the Tagua nut.

The brand was also recently shortlisted, alongside brands Cult Mia and Thread and Tonic, for Positive Luxury’s Breakthrough Business of the Year Award 2023.

Gardening is the focus of this brand’s latest line. James Halsall-Fox

In the personal care space, companies including Procter & Gamble (hosting a Brooklyn, New York, tree-planting event with its cleaning brand EC30 on Thursday), Tom’s of Maine (launching a new suite of sandalwood and vanilla deodorants) and Lush (revealing its newest “Peace” self-preserving moisturizer and “Guardian of the Forest Bath Bomb,” which directly benefits Indigenous conservation efforts) are activating during Earth Month.

In another callout, Pinterest’s latest launch of its six-week-long “Creator Inclusion Fund” focuses on sustainability. The fund is seeking creator applications through Thursday spanning interests like foraging, thrifting, gardening and more to incentivize sustainable action via content.

No More Waste: Eileen Fisher is dropping “Waste No More” felted artwork made from clothing scraps in its Tiny Factory located in Irvington, New York. Now available online on eileenfisher.com, with varying prices, each piece measures 13 inches by 13 inches and comes framed.

The launch builds on past efforts including the Eileen Fisher Foundation’s “Hey Fashion!” platform for addressing the textile waste crisis.

In separate waste-related news, U.K. charity The Waste and Resources Action Programme, or WRAP, ended its Love Your Clothes campaign this week after a nine-year stint.

The consumer-facing campaign was launched in 2014 as a way to help change the way U.K. consumers buy, use and dispose of their clothing. Though the campaign ended, “WRAP is excited to be working with businesses, local authorities and our partners to engage citizens on textiles and how they can buy, use and dispose of their clothing,” according to a statement on its website.

WRAP is working closely with Textiles 2030 signatories (including the British Retail Consortium and Textile Exchange among others) to develop its citizen messaging, which will be published in 2023, according to the website.