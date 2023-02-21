×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: February 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Buyers Declare London Alive Again

Accessories

London Designers Go Big on Accessories, Deadstock and Logos

Eye

Frieze L.A. 2023: What Sold, the Hottest Bash and Celebrity Sightings

Why ‘East Palestine,’ ‘Toxicity’ Top Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

The EPA held a press conference Tuesday to address the ongoing impact of the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Regan announced the agency will hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the costs of the cleanup of the Feb. 3 freight train derailment. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday. AP

Cleanup efforts are ongoing in East Palestine, Ohio, following a Norfolk Southern train derailment in which hazardous chemicals were carried — and now the fashion world is weighing in on the controversy surrounding the disaster.

On Feb. 3, a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying vinyl chloride (a hazardous chemical used in making PVC) regulated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency derailed along the railway in East Palestine. Given the chemicals onboard, Norfolk Southern (with approval from the government) issued a “controlled burn” that left an ashen cloud plume lingering and residents questioning the long-term safety even after returning to their homes. 

Related Galleries

Since then several lawsuits have been filed against the railroad amounting to millions of dollars in damages. While train derailments are quite common to the tune of about 1,000 each year, per the Federal Railroad Administration, the spotlight on East Palestine highlights the issue of corporate responsibility and the interconnectivity of industries that rely on train, freight and otherwise.

Platforming East Palestine

A number of retailers and other companies are headquartered in Ohio, among them Kroger, P&G, and L Brands. Still, many more celebrities hail from the Midwestern state or have made comment on the tragedy.

One Instagram call-to-action came from environmentalist (cofounder of Future Earth) and entrepreneur Stephanie Shepherd (former chief operating officer of Kardashian West Brands), who is from a neighboring town. 

In an Instagram post last Thursday, Shepherd began: “My beloved home state of Ohio, my heart is with you. About two hours from where I grew up, the town of East Palestine is suffering from a catastrophic humanitarian and ecological crisis.”

Local residents have reported headaches, rashes and the like as thousands of deaths across pets, chicken, livestock and fish were reported. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources estimated 3,500 dead fish across about 7.5 miles of streams, with known contaminants being tracked through the waterways. 

A Tuesday report from Google News highlighted breakout searches for “East Palestine” over the past week double that of searches for Akron-native LeBron James (though NBA All-Star weekend just took place). To that, “chemical accident” and “toxicity” are currently being searched more than ever in the U.S., mirroring the growing trends of toxic fashion (most recently period underwear).

Shepherd asked followers to sign an Action Network petition link in her bio. The petition calls for Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and President Biden to declare a national emergency and take over the cleanup efforts.

In its Tuesday order, the EPA made it clear that Norfolk Southern will pay for these efforts.

Unpacking the ‘Stockholder Strategy’

At the press conference, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro called Norfolk Southern’s response a “failed management of this crisis,” claiming the firm “made it harder” for responders by providing inaccurate data and “[choosing] not to participate” in remediation. 

In a past statement, and following a visit to the community, Norfolk Southern’s chief executive officer Alan Shaw expressed the company will be there to “help as long as needed.”

Though the National Transportation Safety Board has yet to release its formal report, Norfolk Southern employees have their insights as to how the incident occurred.  

A Norfolk Southern conductor of seven years, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear of retribution, gave his outlook. “As much attention that this story has gotten, I don’t think it will have a long-term impact on [Norfolk Southern]…”

He added that, “It’s a matter of time before there’re fatalities involved, knowing what we haul. We go through the middle of nowhere all the time but we also go through incredibly populous places [like Chicago].”

As with others, the employee alleged inadequate time and safety protocols, due to tightening corporate pressures. Precision Scheduled Railroading, or PCR, is one method adopted in 2019 by Norfolk Southern that has faced scrutiny by employees for its alleged short-sighted gains. 

“It’s not so much a railroad strategy as it is a stockholder strategy,” the employee alleged, to cut costs by lengthening trains, reducing conductors and time spent on train inspections (anywhere from 35 to 45 seconds per 50-foot train car, per his accounts). 

Echoing previous reports, “I wouldn’t say safety is a top priority from [Norfolk Southern],” he said. “We have a running joke. They put up the typical motivational posters and safety is the fourth thing on the list. We say safety is our fourth priority.” 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Hot Summer Bags

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

'East Palestine,' 'Toxicity' Tops Interest in U.S. Searches, Influence

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad