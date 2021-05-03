The Ermenegildo Zegna Group is taking another step toward a more sustainable future.

The Italian men’s wear company has signed a deal with Stellantis, the Amsterdam-based automotive company created in 2021 from the merger between Italian-American Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and French PSA Group, to develop a sustainable mobility program.

Through the partnership with Stellantis, the Zegna Group will implement a strategy to make its company’s fleet, which \ includes 200 cars, fully green by 2025 by progressively introducing plug-in hybrid and full electric vehicles to significantly reduce CO2 emissions and air pollution.

“The quality of our products must go hand in hand with our respect for nature. Protecting and safeguarding the environment is a core value at Zegna for over 110 years and we are still actively committed to it,” said Zegna chief executive officer Gildo Zegna. “I am very proud of our partnership with Stellantis Group, which shares our same values and vision to build a better world together.”

According to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, the car company will put at the disposal of Zegna 30 different models between affordable plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles.

“Today’s announcement is a perfect illustration of the capacity of Stellantis to support the Zegna Group toward a zero emission objective for its employees and its supply chain, with state of the art green cars,” said Stellantis chairman John Elkann. “Today, environmental, social and corporate governance is at the core of every responsible management decision and it is our common objective to demonstrate that companies have a clear role to behave against global warming.”

Supporting the progressive transformation of its fleet, Zegna will install charging stations in all its offices and facilities and will offer its employees fuel and charge cards for battery charging.

A signatory of the Fashion Pact, the Italian company has worked on sustainability innovation for years. Fashion-wise, the brand has been recycling or upcycling wool, nylon and cashmere fibers, spinning or weaving them into new fabrics or stuffing them into puffers, shoulder linings or coat padding. The label also introduced the “Use the Existing” project to further signal its reinvention and zero-waste effort in reworking preexisting fibers in garments across tailoring and leisurewear.

