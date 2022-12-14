×
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

The Retail Pain in the Fed’s Plan to Save the Economy

Business

Gianfranco D’Attis Named Prada Brand CEO

Men's

Bode to Return to Paris With Runway Show During Men’s Fashion Week

FTC Weighs Greenwashing Crackdown, Fashion Speaks Up 

The Federal Trade Commission first published the Green Guides, meant to help companies make lawful environmental marketing claims, in 1992. On Wednesday, the FTC voted to review the Guides, which haven't been updated since 2012. 

Ethical shopping illustration showing a shopper in green shirt and with eco tote bags climbing a staircase of green leaves with groceries in hand.
Ethical shopping is made challenging without proper marketing guidance. Courtesy Ikon Images via AP

It’s been decades since the Federal Trade Commission advised businesses on how to — lawfully — talk about eco-marketing claims.

First introduced in 1992, the “Green Guides” were designed to help companies make lawful environmental marketing claims while helping the public distinguish green from gab. And there’s a major gray area, as the FTC deliberately decided against guidelines on “sustainability” or “organic” in its Green Guides to avoid overlap with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Organic Program’s organic food guides. This means fashion is largely in the dark — the Guides haven’t been updated since 2012.

In an open commission meeting held Wednesday, the Federal Trade Commission voted unanimously to review the Green Guides. This means the FTC will seek public commentary as part of its standard review process, to update the Guides.

Deceptive claims can “distort” the market and hurt honest companies, as Lina Khan, chair of the FTC, said in the livestream meeting.

Members of the public addressed the Commission prior to the vote, calling for review of the Guides. These groups included the American Chemistry Council, a national trade association which involves the largest stakeholders on plastic packaging, as well as apparel trade groups like The American Apparel and Footwear Association, or AAFA, as well as advocacy organization Politically In Fashion.

Chelsea Murtha, director of sustainability at the AAFA (which represents some 1,000 brands), voted to commence regulatory review of the Green Guides saying that modernity calls for it.

“The sustainability landscape has changed significantly since 2012….Consumers are becoming more skeptical of environmental claims. It would benefit both consumers and businesses to have robust guidance on greenwashing,” Murtha said.

“The launch of the FTC’s Green Guides review is one that many stakeholders have been eagerly awaiting given the proliferation and the growing importance of green marketing for both consumers and marketers. As with the last review, I fully expect this proceeding to be a robust process that will focus on changing consumer perceptions of environmental marketing claims,” Laura Kim, Covington & Burling LLP, told WWD. She was one of the one of the authors of the Green Guides during her tenure as chief of staff in the Bureau of Consumer Protection the FTC.

Last year, more than 40 industry members advocated for updates in the Green Guides, in part led by groups like Politically in Fashion.

“This information that consumers seek must be truthful, reasonable and useful to the average consumer,” reiterated Politically in Fashion’s founder Hilary Jochmans. She hopes for a “timely” review period.

For the FTC, review processes typically stay open for at least 30 days (or more once published). Additional review periods (10 to 30 or more days) may be necessary upon review of commentary.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

