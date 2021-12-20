Gianvito Rossi Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

MILAN — Luxury specialist Gianvito Rossi is getting greener, by way of a brand new sustainability roadmap that builds on its eco-friendly plan established in 2019 in tandem with the University of Bologna, labeled as the oldest university in the world.

“As a company, we are compelled to create products with value, that can last longer, and as consumers we are pushed to buy more responsibly,” said Gianvito Rossi, the company’s founder.

“Our sustainability vision is guided not only by a moral duty but also by the understanding that sustainable manufacturing can contribute to advance our supply chain and benefit our community and the upcoming generations,” he added.

The company is retooling its sustainability plan by assessing its entire supply chain, starting from raw materials and processes, which are evaluated according to quantitative measurements and data gathered across three pillars: the environment, social responsibility and economic sustainability.

In particular, Gianvito Rossi is measuring its energy consumption and waste management, which has already allowed it to mitigate its carbon footprint by 60 percent by implementing processes in line with the circular economy principle. It is shifting its energy supply to renewable sources and has tapped a start-up partner that through AI-enabled technologies can help reduce consumption.

In the mid-term, the luxury footwear brand will also gather data from the pilot phase to further rely on the circular economy across processes, thus furthering its green transition.

As many of its luxury peers, the company has also kicked off a reforestation program aimed at offsetting its carbon dioxide emissions that could not be otherwise mitigated.

Gianvito Rossi has pledged to assess all its suppliers and distributors by 2025 in order to be able to compensate all Scope 3 GHG emissions throughout its pipeline and achieve carbon neutrality.

SEE ALSO:

Etro and Gianvito Rossi Reveal Collab During Venice Film Festival

EXCLUSIVE: North Sails Retools as Ocean-positive Brand

Footwear Brand Ilio Smeraldo Launches 18 Collaborations in the Name of Female Empowerment