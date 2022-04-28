Gisele Bündchen Stars in FTX Trading’s Print Campaign

Gisele Bündchen and Sam Bankman-Fried appear in FTX Trading Ltd.’s first print campaign, titled “In On.”

The campaign launches at the SALT Crypto Bahamas conference and marks Bündchen’s first FTX public appearance as head of environmental and social initiatives. The conference is a gathering of leading investors and builders in the blockchain, digital assets and Web3 space, taking place at the Baha Mar in the Bahamas from Tuesday through Friday.

Bündchen, one the best-known models of all time, became one of Victoria’s Secret’s most famous angels, appeared in ad campaigns for nearly every major design house and even scored a supporting role in the fashion film “The Devil Wears Prada.” She is married to football legend Tom Brady.

In February, WWD reported that Bündchen signed with Creative Artists Agency’s CAA Fashion, a growing division of the Los Angeles-based entertainment and sports agency. The Brazilian model remains signed to United Talent Agency for representation outside of fashion and beauty.

The modeling gig for FTX is attributed to her role at FTX.

FTX is a cryptocurrency exchange built by traders for traders. It offers such products as derivatives, tokenized stocks, prediction markets and an OTC desk.

At the conference, Bündchen will speak with Bankman-Fried, the founder and chief executive officer of FTX, on philanthropy and sustainability, moderated by FTX’s head of global fashion and luxury partnerships Lauren Remington Platt.

The ads were shot by Nino Muñoz and created by FTX’s agency of record Dentsu. In the campaign, Bündchen and Bankman-Fried share why they are in on crypto with FTX.

In partnership with Bündchen, FTX has committed to donating up to $1 billion to charitable causes this year through the FTX Foundation and is specifically targeting projects working toward bettering humanity.

FTX Community, a project of the FTX Foundation, aims to reduce global poverty, save lives and prevent animal suffering. The project is funded by Sam Bankman-Fried and other senior principals at FTX, and one percent of all net fees from FTX transactions and donations.

FTX has also made significant progress in reducing its carbon footprint to combat climate change. The platform became carbon neutral in 2021, purchasing $1 million of carbon offsets through its “FTX Climate” initiative and committed an additional $1 million to permanent carbon capture and storage. FTX has also made significant investments in research and policy to combat climate change and in alternate energy sources, having revealed a multiyear partnership with The Honnold Foundation to provide solar energy in the Amazon.

“Participating in this campaign with Sam was an opportunity to drive greater awareness about the importance of companies committing to making the world a better place. It is exciting and moving to see FTX work toward driving real transformation in society. I want to continue working and helping bring attention to the importance of giving back so that everybody can do their part to create positive change for good,” said Bündchen.

Platt added, “FTX is more than the world’s leading global cryptocurrency trading platform — our core value as a company is we believe that people with passion can change the world. This campaign honors that passion shared by Sam and Gisele and aims to inspire others.”

Bankman-Fried said, “I’m proud that I have the opportunity to make an effective impact by dedicating an extensive amount of resources to our charitable efforts. As we continue to identify and provide much-needed support for these philanthropic initiatives, we are honored to have Gisele who brings the same passion, enthusiasm and experience, join us in this mission as our head of environment and social initiatives. It’s great to have such a respected voice in the world of fashion working with us to advance our larger mission.”

The campaign will be featured in the June issues of Vogue, GQ, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker and all international Vogue editions.

