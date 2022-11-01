×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Spring 2023 Trend: Denim Domination

Fashion

Victoria’s Secret Acquires Adore Me for $400 Million

Fashion

Lakme Fashion Week Sees Indian Designers Make Major Push

Gucci’s Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

The Italian brand has linked with Chargeurs Luxury Fibers on a regenerative agriculture program in Uruguay.

Gabriela Bordabehere
Gabriela Bordabehere of La Soledad is helping institute regenerative agriculture in Uruguay. Courtesy

Gucci has joined forces with Chargeurs Luxury Fibers to boost regenerative wool as part of their NativaRegen program. The sustainability initiative works closely with 10 Uruguayan farms – one of them being La Soledad, managed by Gabriela Bordabehere.

Having kicked-off in mid-2022, the collaboration marks another chapter in Gucci’s sustainability strategy, fostering a new vision of the supply chain. “Gucci’s climate action strategy has evolved to a nature-positive approach where regenerative agriculture plays a key role. Analyzing our supply chain, we realized that there were opportunities to address environmental challenges,” said Antonella Centra, executive vice president and general counsel, corporate affairs and sustainability at Gucci.

Related Galleries

Launched by the luxury firm, which is led by president and chief executive officer Marco Bizzarri, in collaboration with Chargeurs Luxury Fibers, one of the world’s largest wool producers, the Nativa Regenerative Agriculture Program supports farmers with the critical funds needed to transition into regenerative practices.

Federico Paullier, Chargeurs Luxury Fibers’ CEO, said the endeavor involves 100,000 hectares of land. “These farms were carefully selected by our team for their interest in improving the land and their wider ecosystems by thus transitioning into regenerative agriculture. This shift requires a change in farming practices, as well as accepting recommendations and working collaboratively with all partners, with the clear notion that results will be seen in the long term. In addition, the initiative includes supporting farmers and their surrounding communities, ensuring a program that is truly sustainable over time. La Soledad farm was the first one in Uruguay to embark on this project with us,” Paullier said.

Having a strong vision of the actions required to create a better future, Gucci has assembled a wide range of commitments together with Gucci Equilibrium, their platform fueling creativity, positive change for people and the planet, while seeking to reduce its environmental impact and protect nature. 

Although it’s not the first mission of this kind — Gucci has been funding regenerative agriculture projects related to cattle, sheep and goat farming in the pastures of Montana and Patagonia since 2020 — selecting Uruguayan farms for this project marks a pivotal milestone for the country and its farmers.

Gabriela Bordabehere, the farmer and entrepreneur leading La Soledad, is representative of the Uruguayans who are changing their practices to optimize the benefits of regenerative agriculture. Bordabehere took over her husband’s company at age 40, and led La Soledad to become a model farm.

Intensive farming is considered to be one of the main activities responsible for the human-based emissions that lead to climate change. Breeding animals in a traditional agricultural production system generates nearly 15 percent of total global greenhouse gas emissions and is a large contributor to environmental degradation in the form of deforestation, biodiversity loss and water pollution. 

Following new technical-productive methods, La Soledad will eliminate synthetic agrochemical inputs and enhance the nutrient cycle within the farm to improve soil health and enable it to better sequester carbon, retain water and support biodiversity, while creating a thriving natural ecosystem. 

Transitioning to regenerative practices in turn promotes soil health, increases biodiversity and supports animal welfare, pioneering, in addition, a new way of farming in these regions and supporting the farming community. Other actions will include the reintroduction of native forests in Uruguay and implementation of several measures to decrease greenhouse gas emissions, such as using renewable energy to power its facilities and planting trees to sequester carbon.

At the end of Milan Fashion Week last September, Gucci was presented with The Climate Action Award, which recognized the company’s efforts to promote regenerative agriculture and highlighted the Nativa Regenerative Agriculture Program. Bordabehere joined Bizzarri on stage to accept the award at Teatro alla Scala. 

Marco Bizzarri;Gabriella Bordabehere;Bethann Hardison
Marco Bizzarri, Gabriella Bordabehere and Bethann Hardison accepting The Climate Action Award in Milan. Stefano Guindani

“The financial support that is given to farmers to address the transition will also have some positive effects for the communities involved in the project. In this specific collaboration, on top of the 150 agricultural workers, the project benefits their families and the surrounding communities, with a direct impact on 200 people and an indirect impact on 450. By supporting these initiatives, we are sowing the seeds of our future supply chain,” Centra said.

An initial quantity of 50 tonnes of wool will be received by Gucci every year starting from January and for an initial period of four years. The wool will be used in the brand’s collections over the next few seasons, contributing to a significant increase of its sustainably sourced wool, which will rise to 50 percent from the 38 percent in 2021.

As for how Bordabehere and her Uruguayan team will feel when the wool they farm enriches Gucci’s products, she said, “We will be toasting with the satisfaction of a job well done and new goals met. Once again, we will feel proud to have been part of such an outstanding project.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Hot Summer Bags

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Gucci's Sustainability Efforts in Uruguay

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad