Hermès, Tribeca Events Postponed Amid City’s Severe Air Pollution

NEW YORK — Following New York State’s air quality health advisory, fashion organizers and those part of the Tribeca Film Festival circuit are canceling, postponing and modifying events.

As of Thursday, air quality advisory alerts were issued for around 80 million people across the Northeast, Midwest and Southeast in the U.S., trailing ongoing wildfires in Canada’s Ontario and Quebec provinces. Cities including New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, North Carolina; Detroit, and Indianapolis are among those affected, with severe pollution projected to linger at least through the end of the week.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hermès canceled its seasonal window display reveal and cocktail event planned for its Madison Avenue store. The event was to celebrate new displays by artist Daniel Gordon, who drew from natural inspirations, including succulents, with the display aptly titled “Still Life with Succulents and Fruits, 2023.”

“Due to deteriorating air quality in the city and potential hazard to health based on exposure we prefer not to place any of our guests at risk,” read an email from the luxury house’s communications team. “Thank you for your understanding, and please stay safe.”

Parley for the Oceans, a frequent collaborator with fashion on recycled polyester collections, postponed its Thursday night screening of “Dispatches from the Outlaw Oceans: The Last Untamed Frontier.” Pulitzer-winning journalist Ian Urbina directed the documentary, which explores the importance of environmental conservation and discovery. Other changemakers scheduled to speak included Dr. Sylvia Earle, a prominent oceanographer who has logged record-breaking stints living underwater, and Parley for the Oceans founder and chief executive officer Cyrill Gutsch.

Email communications from the ocean conservation organization added a celebratory spin to World Oceans Day, which is June 8, with hopes to reconvene in the fall with a new screening date. The statement sent to guests on behalf of Parley read: “With air quality levels still in the danger zone, we have made the difficult decision to postpone tonight’s event for September. How surreal to write that. The climate crisis is here and weighing heavy on NY.”

The statement continued, “A foundation of Parley is ocean-inspired optimism, and the belief that creativity, collaboration and eco-innovation can put us on the path to a better future. It’s our goal to show that we are all connected. The atmosphere is strongly carrying that message for us today. Brighter days are ahead. We see the proof in the passion and work of the global community that’s building this movement.”

Another climate-billed film on the Tribeca roster, “Common Ground,” a sequel to “Kiss the Ground,” narrated by Woody Harrelson, is pressing onward with some modifications. This will include masks being handed out inside the Village East Theatre after the red carpet. The farm-focused film rallies another A-list cast including Laura Dern, Donald Glover, Jason Momoa, Ian Somerholder and Rosario Dawson.

WWD reached out to Tribeca organizers to determine additional cancellations or a wider stance but did not hear back by press time.