×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Sets Layoffs, Reorganizes Management

Eye

Inside Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Week Dinner at The Nines

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show

For the 20th edition of the New York Botanical Garden's Orchid Show, Lily Kwong is guest designer.

Lily Kwong's Orchid Show opens Feb. 18 to April 23, 2023.
Lily Kwong's Orchid Show opens Saturday and runs to April 23, 2023. Courtesy

The Orchid Show returns to the New York Botanical Garden in its 20th annual run, this time led by landscape artist Lily Kwong.

“The Orchid Show: Natural Heritage” captures Kwong’s discipline (and ancestral roots) in ancient Chinese garden design principles meant to evoke a “meditative” experience for guests, she said. She is the first woman of color to step into the guest designer post.

For this exhibit, Kwong drew inspiration from mountainous paintings displayed in her Bay Area childhood home and “mysticism” of wild orchids. The paintings were passed down from her family in Shanghai, and her early run-ins with nature were aided, in part, by her great-grandfather who was an herbalist. She dedicated the show to her 92-year-old grandmother Jeanette Wei, whose given name ironically means “Healthy Orchid.”

Related Galleries

Orchids are one of the largest families of flowering plants and the second most diverse plant family in the world. This latest Orchid Show exhibit is on view Saturday to April 23 in New York Botanical Garden’s Enid A. Haupt Conservatory and features anywhere from 5,500 to 6,500 orchids, as in years past.

At the Tuesday press preview wearing a red off-the-shoulder ensemble from her cousin (designer Joseph Altuzarra) and standing adjacent to a sculpted waterfall flush with fuchsia orchids, Kwong is very much materializing her dreams. After receiving her degree in urban studies from Columbia University a decade ago, she went on to complete New York Botanical Garden’s landscape design program, among other accolades.

Given she’s painted her away across New York City landmarks — including the High Line, Grand Central Station and now the New York Botanical Garden — WWD asked what she is eyeing next. Kwong said Madison Square Park (where she’s on the sustainability committee) could be the next landing point for her landscape creativity.

Kwong was inspired by a mountainous landscape from a Chinese painting.

“Their arts program is so iconic and powerful and beautiful, and I’ve always been so inspired by it,” she said. “That would be a real dream for me. I also think something outside of a park concept or outside of where nature is already supported. I was meant to do a big installation along Fifth Avenue right before the pandemic hit, and that was sort of something that didn’t come to manifestation or fruition. I would love to create a different vision for an urban future that is led by landscapes — somewhere that is just considered a full-on New York City thoroughfare.”

Kwong is no stranger to fashion as a former model, and harbors hope for a more sustainable future.

“Any effort is a positive one. We need coalitions, we need large brands to get involved and participate. What you need is intersectional coalitions and approaches that bring in and fold in real experts in ecology or urban agriculture, food justice, so that it’s not just coming from the top-down but there’s so many grassroots leaders and thinkers that have been on the front line of this work for decades.”

Her recent collaborations span Maiyet and Amour Vert, and Guerlain which sponsored the Orchid Show for a second year. Recently, she married Nick Kroll, who was among the awestruck ranks of press taking photos at the Tuesday preview.

Taking a pause to reflect, Kwong may actually be looking to the overlooked aspects of city planning.

“There are 22,000 vacant lots in Los Angeles. There are tons of vacant plots as well in New York City, although it feels very populated.…Any brand partner or developer who would mobilize at scale to turn those vacant plots into nourishing plots whether it’s a pollinator garden or source for true rewilding and regeneration or an urban agriculture resource — that is something I’d be interested in.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Hot Summer Bags

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Inside Lily Kwong’s ‘Meditative’ Orchid Show for NYBG’s 20th Run

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad