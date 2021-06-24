PARIS — LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton has struck up a partnership with fabric recycling business Weturn, with an eye to offering its labels a system to hand over unused branded fabrics to be turned into spools of thread.

The move fits in with the luxury group’s Life 360 environmental program, noted Hélène Valade, environmental development group director at LVMH in a statement. The executive cited the role of the Nona Source platform, a start-up that emerged from the group’s incubator program, in making unused luxury fabrics available to the group’s brands, as well as waste collection company Cedre, which helps LVMH break down unsold products, as other examples of partnerships in the environmental realm.

“Our ambition is to contribute to the revival of the European textile industry by demonstrating that a product’s value lies in its raw materials,” noted Sophie Pignères, founder of Wereturn.

The company, which was set up in 2020, has created a network for recycling fabrics, linking textile manufacturers and fashion houses.

As part of its environmental program, LVMH has said it aims to prolong the life of its products through repair services, and, in the longer term, offer products with a minimal environmental footprint.

LVMH plans to bulk up services for clients like repair and polishing, as well as upcycling and recycling precious materials like leather and fur.

