×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: September 20, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Britain Bids Farewell to Queen Elizabeth II – at Westminster Abbey, in the Streets and Parks of London, and at Windsor

Business

Moncler Celebrates 70th Anniversary

Business

Ralph Lauren Accelerates, Sets Strategic Plan to Build on ‘Fortress Foundation’

Macy’s Inc. Steps Up Sustainability Efforts

The retailer says its "Mission Every One" social purpose platform is an enterprise-wide collaboration.

textiles, sustainability, fabric, transparency
Macy's is getting hands-on to preserve the Earth.

Macy’s Inc. is doubling down on waste reduction and promoting circularity to help save the environment.

Among the efforts disclosed by the company this week: reducing packaging, scaling back on samples for private labels to reduce textile waste and advancing programs that enable customers to extend the life of products.

“Our efforts are focused on providing sustainable and ethically produced brands, products and services to our customers, while reducing our impact on the environment through operations,” Keelin Evans, vice president of sustainability at Macy’s Inc., said in a statement Monday. “We’re going to achieve this through our guiding social purpose platform, ‘Mission Every One,’ and an enterprise-wide collaboration with partners, designers, suppliers, logistics partners, entrepreneurs, colleagues and customers.”

Related Galleries

Macy’s indicated that its private brand team is utilizing technology to scale back the number of physical samples required from suppliers “without impacting fit, color and other design considerations.” Macy’s said that process has significantly decreased textile waste. According to the company, in 2019, 5 percent of samples were digital but by the end of the 2022 development season, 61 percent of all samples were made virtually. “This shift actively keeps product that would otherwise not have use, out of landfills,” Macy’s indicated.

The retailer is further reducing waste by cutting down on packaging. That involves standardizing the size of packing cartons and minimizing packaging materials, the company said. Among the initiatives cited:

  • Auto-boxer and auto-bagger technology to create unique packaging to fit odd or oversize items and reduce box volume and waste up to 50 percent.
  • In 2022, virgin plastic mailer bags were edited to include 35 percent recycled content, reducing the thickness of the bag by 20 percent, thereby reducing virgin plastic input by more than 50 percent.
  • All cardboard used by Macy’s fulfillment centers is FSC-certified and comprised of 35 percent recycled content.
  • In spring 2022, most packages from digital orders fulfilled by Macy’s fulfillment centers do not include printed invoices. Instead, customers can reference order information in their online accounts and email receipts.

The Macy’s and Bloomingdale’s divisions of the company have been offering accessible care instructions and programs to help customers extend product life and reduce water and electricity use. For products like jewelry, watches and furniture, repair services are available through “WorryNoMore Protection Plans” and a partnership with My Jewelry Repair, which offers a range of services, from repairing a broken clasp on a bracelet to recreating an entire movement in a watch.

Macy’s wants to increase store recycling rates 80 percent by 2025. To help reach the goal, the Macy’s beauty products team launched a pilot program involving shipping outdated collateral to a third-party for recycling rather than disposing it in the stores. Macy’s is also using RFID technology to track participation and weights of store cardboard recycling.

Additionally, earlier this year, Macy’s joined up with the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, textile waste solutions company FabScrap, and Give Back Box, a system for donating household items.

Through its partnership with Give Back Box, Macy’s customers can contribute to the responsible lifecycle of their clothes, toys and other pre-loved items by downloading a pre-paid shipping label from Macy’s website and sending them to be donated for resale and recycling.

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Hot Summer Bags

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Macy's Inc. Ramps Up Sustainability Efforts

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad