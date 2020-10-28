MILAN — While the fashion industry has been upping its sustainable efforts in recent years, little focus has been given to packaging, often a source of pollution and environmental damage.

Separately on Wednesday, Spanish fashion company Mango and Italian luxury retailer LuisaViaRoma pledged to make their packaging more sustainable by adhering to the Forest Stewardship Council’s standards. The latter is an international organization promoting the responsible management of forests and sourcing of paper worldwide.

In particular, Mango is forgoing the use of plastic wraps for its folded products throughout its supply chain. The company said this will reduce the number of plastic bags by 160 million units a year.

The new wraps and bags will instead be crafted from paper sourced sustainably from forests certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, which guarantees that the paper’s production process is handled responsibly.

The Mango pledge will initially involve three of its production poles in Morocco, China and Turkey, before a global rollout planned by the end of 2021.

“It’s a large-scale project that will have a positive impact on the environment,” commented Toni Ruiz, Mango’s chief executive officer. “We’re glad to unveil this kind of project that helps us develop an eco-friendlier way of doing fashion and transform the company into a more sustainable one,” he said.

The project is part of Mango’s efforts toward a more sustainable business model as a signatory of the Fashion Pact.

LuisaViaRoma — which has a strong online business that has been growing since its debut in 1999 — is also committed to comply with the standards set by the Forest Stewardship Council. The retailer will source recyclable paper for its packaging, including shipment and gift boxes, from forests approved by the organization. The move is part of the LVRSustainable subplatform, which not only highlights the retailer’s eco-friendly efforts but also provides a curation of labels with a green bent.