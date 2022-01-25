Moncler to Go Fur-free

MILAN — Moncler is launching its second Moncler Born to Protect collection, marking a further commitment to sustainability, and said on Tuesday that it will phase out its use of fur.

The last collection to feature fur will be for fall 2023. This decision is in line with Moncler’s commitment to responsible business practices and its long-term engagement with the Italian animal rights organization LAV as a representative of the Fur Free Alliance.

Also, WWD has learned that Michael Beutler is joining the company as chief sustainability officer. He was previously sustainability operations director at Kering and will report to Mina Piccinini, chief corporate strategy and communication officer.

The Born to Protect collection is made with a variety of lower-impact materials, and this year, the collection extends beyond jackets to a full range of ready-to-wear garments and accessories for men, women and children.

The company is using recycled nylon and polyester, organic cotton, wool and down sourced according to specific sustainability standards.

Moncler’s product packaging already comprises shopping bags and gift boxes made of a mix of recycled paper and paper sourced from responsibly managed forests, while handles are made of organic cotton. Garment covers are made from recycled plastic bottles.

The company is launching a new campaign stating “We used to climb mountains. Now we must move them,” and a short film that will merge archival footage and Alpine images paying homage to Moncler’s heritage. The collection’s manifesto is stamped on campaign imagery: “Moncler Born to Protect. Our promise to tomorrow starts today, with a clear commitment to create a better future and protect people and the planet.”

Moncler in 2020 launched its Born to Protect Sustainability Plan until 2025, which focuses on five strategic drivers: climate action; circular economy; fair sourcing; enhancing diversity, and giving back to local communities.

Starting from January 2021, Moncler started recycling down that is DIST-certified. DIST stands for Down Integrity System and Traceability and the protocol is developed together with external experts. The down, through an innovative mechanical process, requires 70 percent less water compared with traditional down recycling processes. Since 2015, 100 percent of Moncler’s purchased down is traced and certified according to the DIST Protocol.

Moncler is also aiming for 100 percent of key raw materials to be traced by 2023 and to have more than 80 percent of its strategic suppliers achieve the highest grades of the company’s social compliance standard by 2025.

For the third year in a row, the company entered the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe indices in 2021 and was recognized as an industry leader in the “Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods” sector.

Mark Oaten, chief executive officer of the International Fur Federation, said he was “very disappointed” that Moncler has decided to stop using natural fur “and in turn stop supporting sustainable natural fashion and promote plastic alternatives.”

Oaten said Moncler “should give their customers the freedom of choice between plastic or natural fur. By listening to a small minority of animal activists, they will now come under pressure to ban wool, silk and other natural materials. I urge Moncler to rethink their decision.”