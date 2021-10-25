Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: October 25, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Bottling Up Sunshine: Jacquemus Said in Beauty Deal With Puig

Business

Steve Rendle on VF’s China Slowdown, Portfolio Power, and More

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Detroit Doesn’t Just Want to Be Your Trend

Why P&G’s Native Deodorant Is Rewilding Savannah Rangeland

Native partner with The Chyulu Hills REDD+ Project (CHRP), as stakes rise on biodiversity.

Native, biodiversity, climate change, nature
Native partners with The REDD+ The Chyulu Hills project. The REDD+ mechanism has been introduced by the United Nations as a climate change mitigation strategy. Courtesy

Sustainability leaders believe restoration — or rewilding efforts — are to be part of the growing trend as fashion and beauty prioritize biodiversity, with the United Nations climate (COP26) and biodiversity (COP15) summits underway this month.

A personal care brand best known for its natural deodorant, Native, announced a new funding project with The Chyulu Hills REDD+ Project (CHRP) last week, as biodiversity climbs into greater relevance in both fashion and beauty.

Within the project, the P&G-owned brand is helping put tens of thousands of hectares of Kenya’s Chyulu Hills savannah rangeland under restoration by 2025. Made possible through its 1% for the Planet giveback scheme (funded by 1 percent of plastic-free deodorant sales), the brand donated $350,000 to CHRP.

“The project paves the way for ecosystem-scale conservation efforts to provide important resources and tangible impacts such as education, new infrastructure, health services, and more,” said Samson Parashina, Maasai leader in Kenyan society and chairman of the Chyulu Hills Conservation Trust. “These resources not only improve livelihoods, but also help us maintain our cultural link to the land while protecting our natural heritage for future generations to come.”

Related Galleries

Native’s contributions will help restore the land while retiring thousands of tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, per project estimates. The brand’s funding to CHRP will go toward activities to enhance forest protection, reduce livestock impact, restore degraded land and ensure water protection and biodiversity conservation in the Chyulu Hills community.

“It is our duty as a consumer brand to use our profits and voice to take active action toward sustainability efforts in various ways,” Native’s chief executive officer Vineet Kumar, said in a statement. “Native has outlined specific sustainability goals that are reached through these multifaceted initiatives like our funding to CHRP and our partnership with 1% for the Planet. As a brand, we will only continue to work to exceed these goals and encourage our competitors to do the same. We can make a difference if we work together.”

 

For More, See:

Does Cause-Based Commerce Really Work?

The 8 Best Natural Deodorants for All-day Protection

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Why P&G's Native Deodorant Is Rewilding

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad