MILAN — After debuting a one-off capsule collection together last September, Pinko and London-based up-and-coming designer Patrick McDowell are strengthening their partnership.

The Italian contemporary fashion brand has named McDowell its sustainability design director, tasked with working alongside Pinko’s creative director Caterina Negra to forge a more responsible future for the Italian brand.

A Central Saint Martins graduate, McDowell unveiled his label in 2018 at London Fashion Week and has always championed a sustainable approach to fashion by employing reclaimed fabrics and ethically produced deadstock materials coming from the warehouses of brands such as Burberry and Swarovski.

Negra pointed to a new, more sustainable direction for the brand. “For me, it’s always important to create new collections that reflect my vision and aesthetic, but at the same time, I’m fully aware of our responsibility within the fashion industry,” she said. “I’m happy that Patrick is joining Pinko and has decided to bring his precious contribution and expertise to facilitate our transition toward a more eco-friendly business model.”

Last year, the label’s “Reimagine by Patrick McDowell” capsule was created using Pinko’s discarded pieces, which were deconstructed and reconstructed to create new designs, including patchwork denim, sequined shirts and blazers, as well as capes and coats embellished with jewelry-like details.

“After the success of the first [capsule] collection, I’m happy to be appointed to this new role. After this challenging year, it’s more important than ever to evolve and develop a sustainable approach,” McDowell said.

The move reflects Pinko’s commitment to a greener approach to business, exemplified by its state-of-the-art headquarters in Fidenza, Italy. Erected in 2005 with a project by Italian architect Guido Canali, the plant covers a 193,750-square-foot area, which includes offices and a warehouse and is flanked by utility spaces for employees, as well as green spaces including alleys and roof gardens.