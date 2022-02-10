Prada Reports Group Has Highest Number of LEED-Certified Stores in Luxury Sector

MILAN – The Prada Group, in collaboration with FGB studio, said Thursday that it has certified the largest number ever of LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance stores in a single submission.

As of Dec. 31, the Italian luxury group has obtained 80 LEED certifications for existing boutiques worldwide and it has also committed to LEED (O+M) certifying around 300 stores by 2024.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) and is the most widely used green building rating system.

“This achievement highlights how the Prada Group considers extremely relevant the implementation of such an ambitious LEED certification plan,” said Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group’s head of corporate social responsibility. “Today we take the opportunity to thank all the valuable partners who made it possible. We will continue to be strongly committed to the sustainable development our retail network, which is at the core of our distribution strategy.”

Prada counts three LEED certified Building Design and Construction for its Scandicci plant outside Florence; its logistic hub in Tuscany’s Levanella; the pre-certification of the pastry Marchesi 1824 laboratory in Milan; 57 LEED v4. Interior Design and Construction stores, and 81 LEED v4.1 Operations and Maintenance (O+M) stores.

Prada’s storied Milan flagship in luxury shopping arcade Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, the brand’s store in Monte Carlo or Miu Miu‘s unit in Paris are just some of the boutiques that have achieved the certification. The Miu Miu store in Shanghai’s IAPM mall has received the first LEED Platinum certification for an existing retail project in the luxury sector, said Prada.

The Miu Miu store in Shanghai image courtesy of Prada

This process has been accomplished utilizing Arc, a technological platform helping existing buildings and spaces track, manage and improve performance across five areas: energy, water, waste, transportation and human experience.

Prada’s employees participated in a survey to better understand each store’s current operational attributes and the impact on their health and well-being. The results of this survey informed FGB studio’s LEED certification strategies.

“Achieving LEED certification through Arc is more than just implementing sustainable practices. It represents a commitment to our planet and future generations,” said Kay Killmann, head of Europe for Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). “Prada Group’s record number of LEED O+M certifications demonstrates their desire to lead the fashion and retail industry by example.”

Francesca Galati Bolognesi, founder and chief executive officer of FGB studio, underscored Prada’s “ambition and dedication to play an impactful role in green building,” which she characterized as “inspiring.”

Bertelli has consistently worked to reinforce the luxury group’s commitment to sustainability.

As reported, last month Prada appointed two new independent non-executive directors, Pamela Culpepper and Anna Maria Rugarli, selected for their professional background in environmental, social and governance (ESG).

The appointments also signaled the upcoming establishment of an ESG board committee led by Bertelli, Culpepper and Rugarli.

Prada is part of the Fashion Pact and last year further committed to corporate social responsibility, reaffirming its objectives and starting a process to measure its carbon footprint after years of investing in the construction, refurbishment and efficiency of the industrial facilities, as well as in photovoltaics and renewable energy.

After spearheading the fur-free policy and the Re-Nylon collection, Bertelli has extended the use of the regenerated nylon to ready-to-wear, footwear and new accessories, completely converting to regenerated nylon by the end of 2021.

Prada’s greenhouse gases emissions reduction targets and its goal to reach net-zero emissions in 2050 have been approved by the Science-Based Targets initiative.