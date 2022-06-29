Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: June 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Amiri, Rick Owens, Dries, Dior — and Denim — Buyers’ Paris Faves

Fashion

Chanel Price Hike Speculation Causes Online Frenzy in China

Fashion

Ukrainian Designers Carry On Despite the Russian Invasion

Prada, UNESCO Announce Winners of Second Edition of Sea Beyond Project

The event was held in Lisbon, coinciding with the international Ocean Conference there.

LISBON, PORTUGAL - JUNE 29: Lorenzo
Lorenzo Bertelli attends the Sea Beyond second edition final ceremony at Ciencia Viva Auditorium on June 29 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images for Prada Group) Getty Images for Prada Group

MILAN — The three winning schools of the second edition of the international project Sea Beyond were revealed Wednesday, but more initiatives will follow, said Lorenzo Bertelli, Prada Group head of corporate social responsibility.

For this second edition, we felt the need to thank all the students with an event able to celebrate the commitment that they continue to show toward the Sea Beyond project,” Bertelli said during a press conference held in Lisbon, coinciding with the international Ocean Conference taking place through Friday. In fact, Bertelli said the event “seemed to us the perfect frame to discuss together, once again, an issue that is very close to our hearts: protecting the sea and its resources.”

The Sea Beyond project is a partnership between the Prada Group and UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission and it has been supported by a percentage of the proceeds from the sales of the Prada Re-Nylon collection.

Related Galleries

“Unfortunately, there are no shortcuts to a more sustainable future,” said Bertelli, “and it’s important to work on the culture with the mind and soul of the future generation.”

The three schools awarded were: First place: MaArt — Newton College, Lima, Peru; second place: Seaweed Aquaculture — Shanghai High School International Division, Shanghai, and third place: Video Game-Sea Beyond — Marcelline Tommaseo, Milan.

The executive said this was “just the beginning of the journey, but there is a lot of potential and we will go ahead with this project. We are on the right path.”

Since its debut in 2019, the initiative has trained more than 600 international secondary school students and, in January 2021, was officially linked to the U.N. Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development.

The second edition of the project is composed of three main initiatives: an educational module for students all over the world, the launch of the Kindergarten of the Lagoon — a program of outdoor lessons for children in preschool — and an educational path specifically designed for the more than 13,000 employees of the Prada Group.

The conference was moderated by marine advocate Patricia Furtado de Mendonça  and the jury comprised, in addition to Bertelli, Enzo Barracco, photographer and climate artist; Fabien Cousteau, aquanaut, oceanographic explorer and environmental advocate; Kerstin Forsberg, marine scientist and social entrepreneur; Valentina Gottlieb, environmental influencer and activist; Vladimir Ryabinin, executive secretary of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission and assistant director general of UNESCO, and Hugo Vau, athlete, ocean explorer and surfer.

Prizes will be used by the schools to invest in the purchase of educational materials.

The second educational program, which started in fall 2021 and ended last spring, involved 10 secondary schools in Brazil, China, Italy, Mexico, Peru, Portugal, the U.K. and South Africa.

While U.N. agencies, countries, NGOs, private sector representatives and ocean advocates all gather here in Lisbon to chart the path to a healthy ocean, we must look to the work and commitment of young people from all around the world,” Ryabinin said. “This second edition of the Sea Beyond project showed again that no student is too young the make the difference.”

Each school took part in a series of webinars led by UNESCO experts to explore the 10 challenges of the United Nations Ocean Decade, which range from understanding and tracking the sources of terrestrial and marine pollutants and developing solutions to remove or mitigate them, to ensuring that the multiple values and services of the ocean for human well-being, culture and sustainable development be widely understood, and identify and overcome barriers to behavioral change for radical change in the relationship between humans and the sea.

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Prada, UNESCO IOC Announce Winners of

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad