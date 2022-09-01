×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: September 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Designers With ‘Influence’ Have the Edge

Business

Contemporary Sportswear Kicks Into High Gear for Fall

Fashion

New Designers Are Forging the Future at Storied Brands in Italy

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a Sustainable Future

The company has set out a 2030 target of reaching 45 percent of transcription.

Project Earth launch.PHOTO MATT WRITTLE/SELFRIDGES© copyright
Selfridges has accelerated its net zero goal by changing their deadline to 2040 instead of 2050. Matt Writtle / Courtesy of Selfridges

LONDON Selfridges is addressing the climate emergency.

In August 2020, the British luxury retailer launched its Project Earth program to track its environmental targets and its commitment to a net zero future.

The company has set out a 2030 target of reaching 45 percent of transcription to come from circular products and services by stocking products that meet its environmental and ethical standards.

Selfridges has accelerated its net zero goal by changing their deadline to 2040 instead of 2050 as a promise to the Climate Pledge.

Related Galleries

“Our vision is to reinvent retail and create a more sustainable future, and Project Earth and our new targets underpin this. We recognize that we need to challenge ourselves to accelerate change and our ambitious circular and materials targets do just that,” said Andrew Keith, managing director at Selfridges.

“We don’t have all the answers, but we are committed to finding solutions, through a continued imaginative approach to retail innovation.”

In August, the British department store was acquired by the Central Group and Signa Holding under a 50-50 partnership.

Central and Signa did not disclose how much they paid for the Selfridges Group, but did hint that it was “not far from the 4 billion pounds reported by the press when the deal was revealed in December, but not that specific amount,” in an interview with WWD earlier this year.

The merger includes Selfridges Group’s e-commerce platforms, which draw in more than 30 million online visitors a month and ship to more than 130 countries.

Selfridges outgoing managing director, Anne Pitcher has been slowly handing over the reins to Keith as she will remain in the company’s leadership team until the end of the year.

“This news today is also an opportunity for me to share with you that | have decided to leave Selfridges Group at the end of the year. As an organization we have never stood still and it’s important to embrace change. After nearly two decades here, it’s time for me to do a little reinventing of my own,” Pitcher said in her resignation letter.

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Hot Summer Bags

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Selfridges Optimistically Fast Tracks to a

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad