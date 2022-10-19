×
Bella Hadid and Jessica Alba Honored at the Golden Heart Awards 2022

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Peter Marino Designed a Hardcore Handbag for Louis Vuitton

Business

What Does China’s Communist Party Congress Mean for the Luxury Market?

New Synergies Form With Higg Amid Greenwash Claims

Though the Higg MSI faces continued pushback, new partnerships aim to strengthen data gaps.

A woman looking at clothes in a shop as shoppers are being urged to challenge fashion brands over where their products are made and how much workers in the supply chain are paid. Issue date: Friday April 24, 2015. A new report was launched to coincide with Fashion Revolution Day today, the second anniversary of the Rana Plaza factory collapse in Bangladesh in which more than 1,000 workers died. A campaign running in 71 countries, including the UK, encourages fashion lovers to challenge global brands to demonstrate commitment to transparency across the supply chain. ÒIf companies donÕt know how and where their products are made, then thereÕs no way for them to ensure their workers are protected. Transparency is important because it shows a companyÕs willingness to be held accountable for its supply chain and this builds up public trust," said Orsola de Castro, co-founder of Fashion Revolution Day. See PA story INDUSTRY Fashion. Photo credit should read: Anthony Upton/PA Wire URN:22818401
Shoppers are bombarded with more and more messaging on sustainability but the supply chain tools are still getting sharpened for industry. PA Wire/Press Association Images

Those following the leading sustainability tools closely will be interested to know that Bluesign and Zero Discharge Hazardous Chemicals announced new partnerships with Higg on Wednesday.

The sustainability insights and measurement platforms hope to eliminate redundancies and allow for better data integration to provide industry clients with improved environmental performance in their supply chains.

“Reliable and universally consumable data is the best weapon we have for advancing sustainability performance as an industry,” said James Schaffer, chief strategy officer of Higg. “Soon, customers will be able to take advantage of tighter integration between Bluesign and Higg assessments. At the same time, through our developing partnership with ZDHC we’ll be able to explore more powerful, scalable solutions for joint customers that need to improve chemical usage and wastewater treatment across their entire supply chain.”

Synergies already exist between the partners. More than 19,000 Bluesign-approved chemicals have achieved ZDHC’s highest conformance standard, being added to ZDHC’s gateway. Higg will work with ZDHC to bring ZDHC’s facility improvement resources to Higg customers, including the Resource Efficiency Module, which is focused on greenhouse gas emissions, water and pollution.

“Focusing on chemical management is essential to creating a cleaner supply chain and tackling climate change” said Daniel Rufenacht, Bluesign’s chief executive officer. “It is important to partner with all stakeholders to drive change and mitigate the effects of harmful chemicals across the product life cycle. Our partnership with Higg is a further step toward that.”

The news comes at a time when sustainability tools are seeing mounting skepticism. (Though Higg is the technology partner, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition manages the methodology behind the Higg Index tools.) Last week, the SAC issued a statement in response to the Norwegian and Dutch consumer authorities’ cautionary guidance on marketing Higg MSI (materials sustainability index) data to consumers. While the SAC respected the non-legal guidance, it reaffirmed that such discretion doesn’t apply to how the industry uses the rest of its tools internally.

“The important task now is for us to work through this guidance with legal and topic experts to explore the feasibility of application while ensuring any resulting methodology and communications are in line with the wider European framework,” the SAC said in a press statement.

As previously announced, the SAC has begun a third-party expert review of the Higg MSI to further evaluate and develop the tool, but there are no updates at this time.

