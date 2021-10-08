Skip to main content
Sustainable Markets Initiative’s Fashion Task Force Members Include Industry Top Brass

The Sustainable Markets Initiative launched by The Prince of Wales has its own Fashion Taskforce, whose names were revealed on Friday and include top executives from some of the industry's main companies.

YNAP
HRH The Prince of Wales and Federico Marchetti courtesy image

MILAN –The Sustainable Markets Initiative launched by The Prince of Wales has its own fashion task force, whose names were revealed on Friday.

Chaired by Federico Marchetti, founder of the Yoox Net-a-porter Group, its members are drawn from across the global fashion industry and include: Mohammed Alabbar, founder of Emaar Properties and Noon.com; Thierry Andretta, CEO of Mulberry; Riccardo Bellini, president and CEO of Chloé; Maximillian Bittner, CEO of Vestiaire Collective; Simon Cotton, CEO of Johnstons of Elgin; Natasha Frank, founder and CEO of Eon; Marco Gobbetti, CEO of Burberry; Gabriela Hearst, founder of Gabriela Hearst; Gabriele Maggio, CEO of Stella McCartney; Giuseppe Marsocci, deputy managing director at the Giorgio Armani Group; Anne Pitcher, CEO of Selfridges; Lauren Santo Domingo, cofounder of Moda Operandi; David Schneider, co-CEO of Zalando, and Riccardo Stefanelli, CEO of Brunello Cucinelli.

The Prince of Wales launched the Sustainable Markets Initiative at the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2020, with the goal to lead and accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable future.

Last January, he launched the Terra Carta manifesto at the One Planet Summit in France, mapping out steps for businesses to reach sustainable goals by 2030. At the G7 Summit in June, he announced 10 industries that need to be prioritized for climate action, including fashion.

In May, during a round table cohosted by Brian Moynihan, chairman and CEO of Bank of America, the Prince of Wales announced that he would form a Sustainable Markets Initiative fashion task force. This is only the fourth industry to have a dedicated task force, after financial services, water and hydrogen, signaling the importance of the sector in this context.

The fashion task force operates as an industry sub-group of the Sustainable Markets Initiative.

Marchetti exited the Yoox Net-a-porter Group on July 23, at the natural expiration date of his contract and revealed that HRH the Prince of Wales had asked him to take on the role of chair of the fashion task force as part of the Sustainable Markets Initiative.

The fashion task force has focused its attention on delivering action across two specific areas throughout 2021 and 2022: Regenerative farming and unlocking circularity through digital ID.

 

 

