×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 19, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Goes Big With Yayoi Kusama Collaboration

Fashion

Saint Laurent and Maison Margiela Return to Paris Men’s Provisional Schedule

Business

Cefinn Raises Fresh Cash as Demand for Dresses, Knitwear Fuels Double-digit Sales Growth

‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Slogan Made Into Upcycled New York Memorabilia

From trash to street cred, Anybag is making waste a statement.

Founder Alex Dabagh of Anybag, pictured with his limited edition upcycled bags on New York's Canal Street
Founder Alex Dabagh of Anybag, pictured with his limited edition upcycled bags on New York's Canal Street Courtesy Anybag and Daydreams Come True

This iconic consumption slogan — the “Thank You, Have a Nice Day” seen plastered over single-use plastic bags everywhere — becomes a force for good on New York’s Canal Street.

In a just-launched campaign, New York-based brand Anybag merged New York hustle culture and unbridled passion for public good (specifically, safeguarding the environment), into one upcycled keepsake bag.

“Anybag’s ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ drop was a play on the city’s attempt at a ban of single-use plastic bags,” said founder Alex Dabagh. “We took an iconic and recognizable graphic and screen-printed it on 50 limited-edition classic Anybags, woven from 4,750 single-use plastic bags. Then we shot our campaign on Canal Street as a nod to the street’s bootlegging and knockoff culture.”

Related Galleries

Dabagh owns one of the oldest and largest operating leather goods factories in New York City that his dad started in 1982 called Park Avenue International. “We sample and produce goods for just about every designer you can think of and have our own proprietary brands, Made by Alex and Anybag,” he told WWD.

Anybag has partnered with brands such as Adidas, Ralph Lauren, Beyond Meat, and in the beauty world, Kora Organics, to create custom co-branded Anybags.

While the Made by Alex brand incorporates mostly leather one-offs using scrap leathers that are collected and woven together, Anybag (which is short for “A New York Bag”) aims to turn trash into treasure by upcycling New York City’s plastic trash into woven textile accessories. In the last 16 months, the brand has diverted more than 13,000 pounds of plastic (or roughly 680,000 single-use plastic bags) from reaching landfills.

To date, Anybag has collected more than half a million plastic bags, which is equivalent to about 12,000 lbs of plastic. More than 2,500 Anybags have sold through its website Anybag.com, according to the brand. The limited-edition bags retail for $148, while smaller wares like a passport holder retail for $38.

Dabagh said it’s the long-running vision that motivates him, and campaigns like his most recent one capture climate optimism with all the oddity that defines New York.

“Plastic bags are used for an average of 12 minutes before being sent to landfill to exist for 1,000 years. I want to revolutionize the way plastic is viewed, pressing legislators to close the tap and raising consumer awareness of our personal habits and power. This is my way of giving back to the city that raised me, and building for a better future for all,” he said.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Hot Summer Bags

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Anybag's ‘Thank You, Have a Nice Day’ Upcycled Bags, a New York Mood

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad