Uniqlo Inspires Environmental Action With New Campaign

With the launch of its global “Join: The Power of Clothing” campaign, Uniqlo is encouraging shoppers to not just buy items made of recycled materials but also to take action to protect the oceans.

This is the second time in recent weeks that the global retailer is calling on shoppers to take action. Last month Uniqlo launched a charity initiative to support refugees, women and children through its “Peace for All” campaign. The company has enlisted renowned forces in design, art, literature, sports and science to voluntarily design T-shirts that will benefit the United Nations Refugees Agency UNHCR, Save the Children and Plan International.

The monthlong effort runs through the end of July and encourages consumers to learn more about sustainability activities. The two main parts are “Buy and Join” and “Lean and Join.” Accessible in stores and online, the program is geared toward raising awareness about ocean pollution and other environmental issues to the degree that they will take action.

As part of the rollout, Uniqlo is selling T-shirts, plush toys and pocketable bags made of recycled polyester that are stamped with images of Doraemon Sustainability Mode, the retailer’s global sustainability ambassador. There is a $15 children’s T-shirt, a $20 adult one, a $20 toy and a $10 bag. The adult shirt, for example, is made of recycled polyester that was recovered from 24 plastic bottles.

The retail chain will also donate up to $1 million to the Nippon Foundation to help reduce ocean waste by donating profits from the sales of select Uniqlo items made of recycled materials and Blue Cycle Jeans. A $40 women’s UV Protection Pocketable parka, $50 distressed peg top high-rise jeans, $25 Airism soft active biker shorts and men’s $40 ultra-stretch active jogger pants are among the options.

The Blue Cycle Jeans are made with 99 percent less water in the finishing process compared to conventional methods. That figure is based on a comparison between 2017 men’s regular fit jeans and the 2018 model that requires the Blue Cycle process.

To spread the word about the initiative, Uniqlo has launched a special site so that shoppers can learn more about environmental issues and take action. There they will also find information from Uniqlo global brand ambassadors calling on them to get involved. The company’s LifeWear special ambassador Haruka Ayase is featured in a video talking about some of Uniqlo’s sustainability efforts.

Consumers can also find content from biological oceanographer Ryota Nakajima, sustainability advocate Yoko Koga and environmental specialist Keith Alverson.

To get a jump on the “Join: The Power of Clothing” program, about 75 Uniqlo staffers volunteered Wednesday by pitching in at beach clean-ups at Hackensack River Keep at Laurel Hill Park in Secaucus, New Jersey, and at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.