Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 30, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Sector Bounces Back, Major Opportunities in Sustainability, Resale

Business

NRF Says Recession in 2022 Unlikely; Touch and Go for 2023

Fashion

Botter Wins 2022 ANDAM Fashion Award

Uniqlo Inspires Environmental Action With New Campaign

Uniqlo has pledged to donate up to $1 million to the Nippon Foundation, as part of the program.

Uniqlo will donate proceeds from select
Uniqlo will donate proceeds from select items made of recycled materials to benefit the Nippon Foundation. Photo Courtesy Uniqlo

With the launch of its global “Join: The Power of Clothing” campaign, Uniqlo is encouraging shoppers to not just buy items made of recycled materials but also to take action to protect the oceans.

This is the second time in recent weeks that the global retailer is calling on shoppers to take action. Last month Uniqlo launched a charity initiative to support refugees, women and children through its “Peace for All” campaign. The company has enlisted renowned forces in design, art, literature, sports and science to voluntarily design T-shirts that will benefit the United Nations Refugees Agency UNHCR, Save the Children and Plan International.

The monthlong effort runs through the end of July and encourages consumers to learn more about sustainability activities. The two main parts are “Buy and Join” and “Lean and Join.” Accessible in stores and online, the program is geared toward raising awareness about ocean pollution and other environmental issues to the degree that they will take action.

Related Galleries

As part of the rollout, Uniqlo is selling T-shirts, plush toys and pocketable bags made of recycled polyester that are stamped with images of Doraemon Sustainability Mode, the retailer’s global sustainability ambassador. There is a $15 children’s T-shirt, a $20 adult one, a $20 toy and a $10 bag. The adult shirt, for example, is made of recycled polyester that was recovered from 24 plastic bottles.

The retail chain will also donate up to $1 million to the Nippon Foundation to help reduce ocean waste by donating profits from the sales of select Uniqlo items made of recycled materials and Blue Cycle Jeans. A $40 women’s UV Protection Pocketable parka, $50 distressed peg top high-rise jeans, $25 Airism soft active biker shorts and men’s $40 ultra-stretch active jogger pants are among the options.

The Blue Cycle Jeans are made with 99 percent less water in the finishing process compared to conventional methods. That figure is based on a comparison between 2017 men’s regular fit jeans and the 2018 model that requires the Blue Cycle process.

To spread the word about the initiative, Uniqlo has launched a special site so that shoppers can learn more about environmental issues and take action. There they will also find information from Uniqlo global brand ambassadors calling on them to get involved. The company’s LifeWear special ambassador Haruka Ayase is featured in a video talking about some of Uniqlo’s sustainability efforts.

Consumers can also find content from biological oceanographer Ryota Nakajima, sustainability advocate Yoko Koga and environmental specialist Keith Alverson.

To get a jump on the “Join: The Power of Clothing” program, about 75 Uniqlo staffers volunteered Wednesday by pitching in at beach clean-ups at Hackensack River Keep at Laurel Hill Park in Secaucus, New Jersey, and at Venice Beach in Los Angeles.

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Suppliers

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022: Trends

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

The Story Behind the Success of Cerave

A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches

Video: A Ballet Dancer’s Guide to Stretches and Exercises to Do During Quarantine

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Video: How to Create Runway-Ready Nails at Home

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Black Unison | Voices of Makeup Artists

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Black Unison | Voices of Hairstylists

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Video: RMS Beauty On Success And Surviving Economic Woes

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Video: How to Cut Men's Hair With Clippers At Home

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Video: Rodarte's NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show Featured Glam Vampire Brides

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Video: How Beautyblender Transformed the Makeup Industry

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Video: Kate Moss and Sienna Miller's Facialist Shares 3 Ways to Get Glowing Skin

Winnie HarlowRevolve Party, Coachella Valley Music

Video: 5 Coachella Hair Trends You’ll See All Summer

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Video: Celebrity Makeup Artist Patrick Ta Shares His Favorite Instagram Moments

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Video: Influencer Nikita Dragun Talks Social Media and Her New Beauty Brand

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Video: George Northwood, Hairstylist to the Royals, Recreates His Famous Messy Bun Look

Sir John

Influence Peddler: Beyoncé’s Makeup Artist Sir John Reveals Pro Tips Everyone Should Use

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Making It: Hairstylist Ted Gibson on How Angelina Jolie Impacted His Life

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Influence Peddler: Bretman Rock Explores Crystals, Tarot for the New Year

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Video: How 7 Beauty Companies Are Approaching Inclusivity

Huda Kattan poses for a portrait

Watch: Huda Beauty Founder Huda Kattan On Being Your Own Boss

Street StyleStreet Style, Spring Summer 2019,

Watch Live From NYFW: Resort 2018 Fashion and Beauty Trend Report

David Blond and Phillipe Blond on

Video: Watch a NYFW Makeup Master Class With Mac and The Blonds

Jaclyn Hill Crafts the Ultimate Highlighter

Jaclyn Hill Destroys Makeup to Create the Perfect Highlighter

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

CEO of Formula Z Cosmetics, Zach Dishinger, on One of Summer 2018’s Biggest Beauty Trends

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Huda Kattan on Beauty Baking, Growing Her Business and Her New Reality Show 'Huda Boss'

Sarah Tanno

How Marc Jacobs Beauty Became a Blockbuster Makeup Hit

Mindy Grossman, Oprah Winfrey. Oprah Winfrey

Weight Watchers Is On the Brink of a Revolution, According to Its CEO

sephora

The Secret to Sephora's Success

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

Chromat Creates an ‘Imperfect' Eyeliner Wing for Its Fall 2018 Show

Backstage at Haider Ackermann RTW Fall

Over 30 Wigs Were Created for Haider Ackermann’s Fall Show

Backstage at Libertine RTW Fall 2018

Libertine Introduces Extreme Nail Art at NYFW

Backstage at Chromat RTW Fall 2018

See Backstage Beauty at Chromat's Fall Show — In 360 Degrees

Uniqlo Calls on Consumers to Prevent

Career Advice From Five Women in the C-Suite

Backstage at Jean Paul Gaultier Couture

Jean Paul Gaultier's Show Featured Models Covered in Gold

Cardi B60th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals,

The Making of Cardi B’s Over-the-Top Jeweled Nails

Backstage at Anna Sui RTW Spring

Pat McGrath, Garren Create a Hippie Beauty Look for Anna Sui

Backstage at Yohji Yamamoto RTW Spring

Hair as Sculpture: The Making of Yohji Yamamoto's Spring 2018 Runway Beauty Look

Details at Marc Jacobs RTW Spring

Marc Jacobs Reinvents Winged Eyeliner for Spring

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad