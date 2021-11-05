Skip to main content
Valentino Launches Sustainability Initiative With New Packaging

The new packaging will be available in boutiques and on the e-commerce platform from this month.

Valentino
Valentino's new packaging Francesco Stelitano

MILAN — Valentino is stepping up its sustainability efforts.

The Rome-based luxury house is introducing a new generation packaging, conceived to be in sync with the identity of the brand.

The new packaging will be available in boutiques and on the e-commerce platform from this month. The surplus of the preexisting packaging will be distributed across markets and recovered for internal company initiatives.

White shopping bags with a high contrast red embossed logo and red lining will be produced using 55 percent recycled paper. In particular, 40 percent will originate from post-consumer waste, while 15 percent will come from the recycling of refused production material.

The boxes, made in cardboard, and tissue paper customized with the VLogo Signature will be derived from sustainably managed forests.

Boutique stationery and greeting cards will be made of bamboo (75 percent) and cotton linters (25 percent). The hang tags will have the same composition in the front, while the back will be 55 percent recycled paper.

Garment covers and dust bags will be made of 100 percent recycled cotton. The former will display bigger embroidered and embossed logos, replicated on the hardware.

Gift boxes containing accessories will also be made of 100 percent recycled cardboard and 55 percent recycled paper. The waterproof shopping bag covers will be produced in 100 percent recycled transparent material.

In addition, the white ribbon with the ton-sur-ton logo, available in three different sizes, will be 100 percent recycled.

The signature Valentino red will be offered in a new intense hue.

This is the latest step in Valentino’s increased focus on environmental issues. As reported, at the end of last month, the Italian luxury house and its creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli launched the Valentino Vintage project, forging partnerships with a number of vintage stores around the world and tapping into the circular fashion model.

Owners of Valentino vintage pieces will be encouraged to submit them to the boutiques in exchange for store credit to use to buy new Valentino collections.

In May, the company said it would go fur-free starting from 2022. “Maison de Couture for us means creativity, uniqueness, intimacy and an inclusive mind-set,” said chief executive officer Jacopo Venturini at the time. “The fur-free stance is perfectly in-line with the values of our company. We are moving full-steam ahead in the research for alternative materials in view of a greater attention to the environment for the upcoming collections.”

The Milan-based Valentino Polar fur company, which has been fully owned by Valentino since 2018, will cease production at the end of 2021. The latest collection to include fur will be the fall 2021-22 season.

