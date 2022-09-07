Valentino Wants Its Website to Be Sustainable, Too

GREEN SITE: Valentino’s commitment to a sustainable business is expanding to some of its digital operations.

The couture house detailed its partnership with Karma Metrix Energy Efficient Website, an Italy-based company that is part of the AvantGrade.com search marketing and AI specialist, which is aimed at assessing the carbon emissions related to its website traffic and operations.

According to the first assessment carried out across 11 million valentino.com’s page views and accounting numbers and types of javascript files, images size, html coding and more, the luxury brand’s website generates 2.56 grams of Co2 per page view. These are linked to the fossil fuels powering data centers and end devices as well as ineffective management practices.

By continuously assessing its digital footprint via Karma Metrix’s proprietary algorithm, Valentino pledges to keep track of various digital sustainability indicators and improve its digital energy efficiency.

“Facts show that the maison, committed to generating new digital opportunities within the brand, is at the forefront of the green transition process,” said Ale Agostini, creator of the Karma Metrix tool. To be sure Valentino’s digital ambitions are high. The house internalized operations for its U.S. and Japan e-commerce sites this year, with more geographies expected to transition throughout 2022.

The implementation of the Karma Metrix tool reflects the luxury brand’s commitment to an eco-minded and responsibly minded business model. As reported, it launched a new sustainability-leaned section on the company’s website earlier this year under the moniker “Creating Shared Value.”

The website section is dedicated to the luxury brand’s environmental progress and details its evolution toward a business and manufacturing model mindful of carbon footprint and environmental impact.

Among its most recent sustainably inclined actions, Valentino committed to going fur-free starting from 2022 and alpaca-free starting with the spring 2022 season; introduced a vintage project tapping into the resale market and the circular fashion economy; pledged to work with environmentally friendly viscose suppliers for 70 percent of its production; unveiled the Open for a Change sneaker for men and women made with recycled elements, and joined the Sustainable Aviation Fuel corporate program promoted by Air France and KLM to curb the carbon footprint of its business trips.

Back in 2013, the company joined the Greenpeace Detox Solution Commitment in a mission to eliminate all dangerous chemicals from its supply chain and signed onto Zero Deforestation Commitment projects to help protect life-giving waterways and rainforests.