Vuori, the California-based activewear brand, is committed to keeping the oceans clean. So it is partnering with CleanHub, a company dedicated to freeing the planet from plastic pollution, to locate and collect plastic packaging from its products before it can enter the environment. The plastic will then be converted into alternative fuel.

In a blog post on the brand’s website, founder and chief executive officer Joe Kudla said Vuori believes “clean oceans are critical to the happiness and health of people and the planet.” So the brand will eliminate the majority of its plastic garment bags by packaging its products with a roll, pack and tie method. Any remaining garment bags will now be made from recycled materials. By 2022, “we’re on track to eliminate 80 percent of plastics from our shipping and supply chain,” he wrote.

By the end of this year, Vuori is projecting that its efforts will lead to the prevention of waste from 1.2 million plastic bags. In September, Vuori revealed it had achieved Climate Neutral Certified status.

In addition, 80 percent of textiles used in Vuori’s garments will be comprised of certified sustainable materials by 2022. The company is working with its mills and factories to “establish and enforce strict policies pertaining to chemical use, dyeing, processing and beyond. Since 2019, we’ve been certified carbon neutral and will continue to reduce and invest in that space into 2021 and beyond,” Kudla said.

Globally, 91 percent of plastic waste does not get recycled and 80 percent of all plastic waste that ends up in the oceans is classified as nonrecyclable, he said. “That’s why we knew it was important to both reduce our plastic usage and offset through recycling models.”