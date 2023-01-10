×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: January 10, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

Martine Rose Is Ready to Step Onto the Florence Streets, and the World Stage, at Pitti Uomo

Men's

Jan-Jan Van Essche Brings His Flair for ‘Open Shapes’ to Pitti Uomo

Fashion

KidSuper’s Colm Dillane Working on Louis Vuitton’s Next Men’s Collection

Why Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Are Taking on Regenerative Agriculture

The groups have reached 1 million pounds of regeneratively grown cotton.

A collage of cotton farmers from the Citizens of Humanity Group and Kiss the Ground regenerative cotton program.
Citizens of Humanity Group and Kiss the Ground are taking regenerative matters into their own hands. Courtesy Citizens of Humanity/Kiss the Ground

Due to the severity of the climate crisis and cotton’s global impact, fashion brands are looking to help farmers fast-track adoption of regenerative agricultural practices.

A new partnership between The Citizens of Humanity Group (including brands Citizens of Humanity, Agolde and Goldsign) and environmental nonprofit Kiss the Ground is poised to do just that.

The brands will launch “Kiss the Ground Cotton,” as part of their fall 2023 collections and beyond. The program is meant to earmark more sustainable decisions for consumers (since regenerative practices help drawdown carbon) while bolstering the work of Kiss the Ground with endowments for each pound of cotton produced.

Related Galleries

Though incoming review from the Federal Trade Commission may look to regulate the use of “regenerative” in marketing messages as part of its updated Green Guides, the groups maintain that waiting any longer isn’t an option.

“A holistic approach is crucial for regeneration,” said Ryland Englehart, chief mission officer and cofounder of Kiss the Ground, known for a documentary of the same name.

“We are at an interesting inflection point where we can celebrate that the term ‘regenerative agriculture’ is being adopted by consumer awareness and by some of the largest corporations as their aspirational north star,” Englehart said. “As more and more brands enter the space, it will be critical that, as a community and industry, we aren’t thinking in terms of a marketing campaign, [but] instead how can we be thinking about investing in farmers to have the financial resources, training, markets and building a direct human relationship of trust and accountability?”

Together, Citizens of Humanity Group and Kiss the Ground will work alongside Advancing Eco Agriculture, a regenerative farming consultancy with 15 years of experience in the space. AEA’s involvement is meant to provide on-farm mentorship and support.

“I have visited the farms we are engaging with and have seen the commitment and passion of these growers to be part of this regenerative transition program,” continued Englehart. “We hope many more brands join us in this journey of small meaningful steps that can improve farmer livelihood, environmental health and public health as a path of regeneration.”

Much of this on-the-ground work is seen in the “Kiss the Ground” documentary, which debuted in 2020 and featured Woody Harrelson (who is narrator), Gisele Bündchen, Tom Brady and Ian Somerhalder among the star-studded cast.

Whatever the medium for sharing the regenerative message, both teams stress that a “one size fits all” approach doesn’t work for agricultural transitions of scale.

Last year, more than 12.5 million acres of cotton were planted in the U.S., per The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “Planted Acres” report from June 30. As part of the Kiss the Ground Cotton partnership, five U.S. farmers were part of the program producing 1 million pounds of cotton. In 2023, the program looks to double its participants in the U.S., with a similar program following suit in Turkey. Participating farmers are paid a premium above cotton market prices, and the program subsidies span material costs that will improve soil and plant health, expertise, as well as cash advances to ease farmer transitions to regenerative agriculture.

The current scale of production equates to more than 700,000 products (with items such as knit tops requiring less cotton per garment than a pair of jeans).

Amy Williams, chief executive officer of Citizens of Humanity Group, told WWD that the company will conduct annual auditing of each farm in its program to ensure methods are followed.

Williams reiterated, “Adopting regenerative cotton into our products is one of the most effective changes we can make to support our environment. Working with Kiss the Ground and AEA is critical to doing this in the most thoughtful manner. We are excited by the early interest from other brands and retail partners to adopt and utilize [Kiss the Ground] Cotton in their own products, as the widespread adoption of these farming practices into the apparel industry can have a meaningful effect on our future.”

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Hot Summer Bags

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Citizens of Humanity, Kiss the Ground Partner in Regenerative Ag

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad