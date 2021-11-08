Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday’s Digital Daily: November 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Men's

John Varvatos’ Next Chapter

Eye

Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Jeff Bezos and More Party at 10th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala

Accessories

First Look at Supreme’s Collaboration With Tiffany

A Timeline: Protests, Counter Protests and More at COP26 UN Climate Summit

A timeline of the youth climate change protests happening at COP26 in Glasgow.

08 November 2021, United Kingdom, Glasgow:
A protest on Nov. 8, 2021, for better climate protection on the sidelines of the U.N. Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland. A banner reads "No future in fossil fuels." For two weeks, around 200 countries in Glasgow are struggling to find a way to achieve the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees compared to pre-industrial times. Christoph Soeder/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

The much-anticipated COP26 is turning out mixed feelings from young activists.

Presided over by the U.K. this year, the U.N.-backed climate summit is in its final week of programming taking place in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12. But while negotiations on the main stage or “The Blue Zone,” where climate deal-making happens among the world’s elite, the public “The Green Zone” and outskirts of COP26 caused more of a stir over the weekend.

On Friday, the Greta Thunberg-speared youth climate organization Fridays for Future organized a 25,000-strong march in Glasgow, just a couple miles outside COP26’s Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow.

Greta Thunberg - environmental activist walks during a march calling on politicians to take action on the climate crisis during the seventh day of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, held by UNFCCC inside the COP26 venue - Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland on November 6, 2021. COP26, running from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, is the most significant climate conference since the 2015 Paris. 250 thousand people gathered on the streets of Glasgow to show their environmental unity. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via AP)
Environmental activist Greta Thunberg walks during a march calling on politicians to take action on the climate crisis during the seventh day of the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference, held by UNFCCC inside the COP26 venue – Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow on Nov. 6, 2021. Associated Press

On Saturday, some 100,000 people gathered to protest COP26. Among the forefront were Indigenous climate leaders, national trade unions, Black Lives Matter protesters and Scottish independence groups.

Related Galleries

“Behind every murder that happens in the Amazon, every killing that happens to a land defender, there is a company behind that, there is a government behind that, there is a name behind that,” said Helena Gualinga, an environmental and Indigenous rights defender, during the protest. Gualinga criticized the lack of media attention for Amazonian youth from Brazil and Ecuador, who led the protest.

Indigenous environmental protesters from Canada speak during a demonstration calling on politicians to take action on climate during the seventh day of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, held by UNFCCC in Glasgow, Scotland on November 6, 2021. COP26, running from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, is the most significant climate conference since the 2015 Paris. 250 thousand people gathered on the streets of Glasgow to show their environmental unity. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
Indigenous environmental protesters from Canada speak during a demonstration calling on politicians to take action on climate during the seventh day of the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference. Sipa USA via AP

COP26 Coalition, a U.K.-based civil society coalition that spans hundreds of international organizers, among them Extinction Rebellion Scotland, helped organize the events. Spokesperson Asad Rehman offered the following statement: “We are taking to the streets across the world this weekend to push governments from climate inaction to climate justice. This has been the least accessible climate summit ever — with so many people sidelined at the talks or not able to make it in the first place,” adding that the protest Saturday allowed their voices to be heard.

The coalition launched a counter-summit Nov. 7 to 10 called “The People’s Summit for Climate Justice” which saw 12,000 registrations for its hybrid event meant to flip “the colonial script,” per the organization.

Also on Saturday, academic advocacy group Scientist Rebellion (a play off of Extinction Rebellion climate group) occupied King George V Bridge in Glasgow for hours on Saturday as a demonstration of COP26’s failings.

“COP is a pacifying tool that serves to bail out the existing power structure and prevent the radical change that is necessary,” said Kyle Topfer, environmental scientist from Sydney, in a statement tweeted by Scientist Rebellion. Topfer was one of the three activists who spent the night in jail after being arrested for the bridge blockade.

More demonstrations are in tow, and the city is preparing accordingly.

On Monday, assistant chief constable for Police Scotland Gary Ritchie provided an update on what to expect: “We have continued to engage with protest groups as we move into the final week of the conference and we are pleased with the positive engagement we have had. Further events are planned for this week, particularly on Wednesday which may result in some localized disruption for a short period as we look to facilitate a procession in the Govan area.”

Ritchie said officers facilitated eight protests Monday “which all passed without incident.” During COP26’s first week, Police Scotland confirmed to the BBC that fewer than 50 arrests were made at COP26. The department staffs 10,000 cops each day for the event.

Also on Monday, activists like Leah Thomas, founder of Intersectional Environmentalist, and Alexandria Villaseñor, claimed they were shut out of relevant programming (only a couple of tickets were awarded to each constituency), especially in regard to former President Barack Obama’s 45-minute speech at COP26 (which championed young people).

In a redress to young activists everywhere, Obama said: “I want you to stay angry. I want you to stay frustrated. But channel that anger. Harness that frustration. Keep pushing harder and harder for more and more. Because that’s what’s required to meet this challenge.”

WWD reached out to the U.N. for comment on how youth protests and sentiments are being received but did not hear back by press time. 

A statement on the U.N. Framework Convention on Climate Change website said: “The organizations of the United Nations are committed to enabling events at which everyone can participate in an inclusive, respectful and safe environment.” 

Vanessa Nakate, environmental activist speaks during a march calling on politicians to take action on the climate crisis during the seventh day of the COP26 UN Climate Change Conference, held by UNFCCC inside the COP26 venue - Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland on November 6, 2021. COP26, running from October 31 to November 12 in Glasgow, is the most significant climate conference since the 2015 Paris. 250 thousand people gathered on the streets of Glasgow to show their environmental unity. (Photo by Dominika Zarzycka/NurPhoto via AP)
Environmental activist Vanessa Nakate speaks during a march calling on politicians to take action on the climate crisis during the seventh day of the COP26 U.N. Climate Change Conference, held by UNFCCC inside the COP26 venue – Scottish Event Campus in Glasgow, Scotland on Nov. 6, 2021. Associated Press
A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

A Timeline: Youth Protests at U.N.

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad