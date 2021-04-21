Just in time for Earth Day, AG is launching the Jean of Tomorrow, a capsule collection of 100 percent biodegradable denim.

The Los Angeles-based jeansmaker started out by sourcing the fabric for the line near its Mexico factory in a move to reduce the carbon footprint associated with overseas transportation. The cotton it obtained is organic, grown without pesticides, herbicides or synthetic fertilizers and blended with hemp, one of the most eco-friendly fibers in the world that produces significantly more fiber per acre than cotton and boasts a lower CO2 impact. In addition, plant-based and biodegradable lyocell is added to give the collection a soft feel.

AG then used distilled indigo, a process that reduces the use of water, chemicals and energy in the dyeing process, as well as laser finishing, eco-friendly washes, recycled water and ozone technology to further cut down on the use of water and harsh chemicals in the finishing process. The jean is sewn together using plant-based, biodegradable Tencel thread. Stitched rivets replace traditional metal rivets, and buttons are made from the corozo nut to eliminate all metals in the collection.

Even the care, content and size labels are screen-printed in soy-based ink and hangtags and flashers are made from a seed paper that can be planted to grow wildflowers after it’s removed.

Samuel Ku, AG’s president and creative director, said, “There is a responsibility for big companies with large manufacturing programs to step up and adopt more eco-friendly processes. It takes wide-scale investment and adoption to really move the needle in terms of impact, as well as drive down the costs of sustainability so that we can see it become the new norm for all brands. AG strives to always challenge the conventional and push the boundaries of what is achievable with consideration to reducing impact on the planet, and the Jean of Tomorrow is just another example.”

The collection will launch on Thursday and offer three of the company’s most popular fits: the Tellis, a men’s modern slim cut that will retail for $210; Alexxis, a women’s high-rise vintage straight for $210, and the Sid, a men’s pleater trucker jacket for $240. The collection will be sold exclusively on the AG jeans e-commerce site and in the brand’s retail stores.

AG has been working to heighten its sustainability efforts and now recycles more than 100,000 gallons of water a day with a goal to recycle more than 50 million gallons a year, a 90 percent reduction from prior years.