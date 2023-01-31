×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 31, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Couture Spring 2023 Trend: Pastels

Business

Canada Goose Gets into Resale

Fashion

Saint Laurent Said to Have Leased Founder’s Original Couture House

Apparel Impact Institute Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Fashion for Good eyes new partnership in Alpine Group, while Apparel Impact Institute seeks grant applicants for industry fund.

By
Rhonda Richford, Kaley Roshitsh
Plus Icon
PRODUCTION - 03 September 2022, Brandenburg, Kyritz: Two wooden clothespins hang on a yellow clothesline outside, behind them hangs a blue towel. Photo by: Viola Lopes/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images
Funding industry innovation is a balancing act of scale and cost, as nonprofits seek to rev up solutions. Viola Lopes/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images

Good Fashion: Nonprofit Fashion for Good is linking with Alpine Group in a new sustainability-billed partnership.

The partnership builds on work to date including the year-old pilot program to find more sustainable solutions for black pigment. The project aims to validate and scale black pigments derived from waste feedstocks such as industrial carbon, algae and wood that could replace synthetic dyes.

Participating innovators such as Graviky Labs, Nature Coating and Living Ink, who produce black pigment from industrial carbon emissions and waste algae, will have their technologies validated and performance of their technical features assessed.

Related Galleries

“Alpine Group has bold ambitions and tremendous commitment toward commercializing leading innovations. We are thrilled to bring them onboard as we work collectively to scale technologies that transform an industry,” said Fashion for Good managing director Katrin Ley.

The Fashion for Good platform unites brands, manufacturers and suppliers to collaborate on industry change and fostering circular solutions. The Amsterdam-based organization runs the Innovation Program, which provides fashion brands with access to funding, mentors and experts to take new methods to scale, as well as the Foundational Projects that aim to accelerate supply chain implementation.

Their Good Fashion Fund also works with producers in India, Bangladesh and Vietnam to shift at scale to more sustainable production processes. Corporate partners span Galeries Lafayette, Kering and PVH.

Alpine Group’s dedicated innovation hub, Paradise Textiles, has worked on sustainability initiatives including textile-to-textile recycling technology at scale, as well as research on bio-based alternatives including corn and hemp as raw materials. Its Alex Apparel arm currently produces 27 million garments per year.

Open Call: Grant applications opened Tuesday for an industry-led decarbonization funding project.

The nonprofit Apparel Impact Institute is spearheading the efforts after unveiling Its Climate Solutions Portfolio last year as part of a collaborative funding effort aptly called the “Fashion Climate Fund.” Brands such as Lululemon and H&M Group are already part of Aii’s $250 million fund to decarbonize the fashion supply chain by funding solutions.

Aii’s hope is that the funding initiative will bolster existing progress (like the estimated $38 million in cost savings last year from programs like Clean by Design) and accelerate fashion’s decarbonization efforts.

The application is open Jan. 31 to March 1 and seeks solutions across the apparel supply chain. Grant allotments spanning $50,000 to $250,000 a year will be deployed beginning in June as determined by efficacy, reach, scale and cost, per Aii. The Climate Solutions Portfolio will be live in July, at which time Aii will announce the first funded solutions through the Fashion Climate Fund.

To be eligible for the Climate Solutions Portfolio, organizations — regardless of size and scale — must submit high-quality, verified data. Per Linda Greer, a scientist and advisory council member to Aii, high-quality data, specifically, entails quantifiable energy performance metrics or engineering methodology (and calculations) that can be verified.

Aii was jointly founded in 2017 by the Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Natural Resource Defense Council (NRDC), and companies such as Target, Gap, PVH and HSBC.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Hot Summer Bags

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Aii Call for Grants, Fashion for Good’s New Partnership: Short Takes

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad