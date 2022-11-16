×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 15, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

The Estée Lauder Cos. to Acquire Tom Ford

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Louis Vuitton Plans to Open Its First Hotel in Paris

Accessories

Spring 2023 Accessory Trend: Oversize Bags

Green People: For Days’ Kristy Caylor

When building a circular system, For Days made take-back bags, fiber recycling and “closet cash” a norm.

For Days' CEO and founder Kristy Caylor in side profile in black and white
For Days' CEO and founder Kristy Caylor Courtesy

While traditional brands may not account for what happens to goods after they leave their hands, there’s a very slim margin of error (or waste) at start-ups like basics brand For Days. Started by a former Gap Inc. veteran, For Days is one of few companies that prides itself on being a fully circular brand, meaning every aspect of its process is closed loop.

On its website, For Days boasts “100 percent recyclable clothing that never ends up in landfill” — but surely somewhere, somehow that can’t be true?

Though that particular question wasn’t answered this time around, WWD got the inside logic of For Days, speaking with founder and chief executive officer Kristy Caylor.

Related Galleries

WWD: ​​How is For Days demonstrating circular fashion at scale? Why is this mission personally inspiring to you?

Kristy Caylor: Circular fashion can be confusing, but we make it simple: Who doesn’t have too much stuff? Our Take Back Bag is an easy way for people to start participating in circular fashion. We accept any textiles, from any brand, in any condition, and recycle, downcycle, or resell them — keeping them out of landfills or incinerators. To date, we’ve saved over 1 million pounds of clothing from landfills through our Take Back Bag.

Having been in fashion for 15 years, I was deeply concerned by the amount of waste the industry generates. The linear model, in which we all participate, is profitable because we sell customers more and more and more. Businesses don’t take responsibility for the clothing put out into the world, and 85 percent of all clothing ends up in landfills: 50 billion garments per year. That’s why For Days is so committed to pioneering a new, circular model for fashion — where shoppers can responsibly clean out their closets and shop circular products that are designed to be fiber-to-fiber recycled.

WWD: Has the For Days mission lived up to its name in terms of customer loyalty?

K.C.: Customers stay within our circular system for a very long time, which is one of our primary objectives on the path to minimizing waste. For Days garments are designed to last and also to be returned to us and recycled. Our Closet Cash system helps incentivize circular behavior — our shoppers are rewarded when they shop circular products and when they return them to be recycled, which helps keep them in our circular system.

At the same time, we capture as much post-consumer waste as we can to channel it to a second life. We work hard to make sure circular behavior is incentivized, the recycling continues and the materials continue. Over and over again.

WWD: So what does a day in your life look like?

K.C.: I usually wake up right before or right after my little daughter, and the day is off to a great start if we get a cuddle and laugh in before things get going. I love to run first thing in the morning to center myself and get the blood flowing. Afterward, I will meditate and then dive into work. The day ends with family, always. We make dinner for our daughter, do a bath and bed, then sit down for a little relaxing moment. If I don’t have to finish up work before bed, I read. That’s my favorite way to end the day.

A closer look at the take-back bag for For Days.

WWD: Outside of the industry, where do you find the most inspiration?

K.C.: Art, culture, science and other industries. My linear brain loves identifying patterns, connecting dots and learning. My creative brain loves immersing in others’ creativity.

WWD: Finish the sentence: The best money I ever spent was

K.C.: …on great child care. Family is my first priority, and I am grateful to have an amazing support system that allows me to do what I do.

WWD: Where do you find motivation amid the ongoing climate crisis?

K.C.: I am an eternal optimist. I love hearing how others are committing to action and creating new solutions. There is so much passion and intelligence out there being put to work: together, we can do this.

WWD: What moment seemed inconvenient at the time but led to many great opportunities later on?

K.C.: COVID-19. That’s not new news, but we had a lot of adjustments that were already in motion when COVID-19 hit. Factory shutdowns, shipping disruptions and general uncertainty forced us to focus on our long-term objectives. It also gave us the freedom to rethink strategy, physical locations and team dynamics. In the end, this hurdle probably sped up our progress.

WWD: What’s the best advice you ever received?

K.C.: I had a sixth grade teacher, Mr. Westol, tell me, “It can be lonely at the front of the pack, so get used to it and keep going.” At the time, he was talking about my superior math skills and fast track times. But it is so relevant in entrepreneurship and particularly when you are ahead of the curve in creating new systems.

When I was first starting For Days and explained my vision for a circular economy, most people shot a blank stare back and said, “a circular what?” After the 10th time, it can be easy to think, “Maybe this is too soon. Maybe the world isn’t ready. Maybe I’m the only one who sees this.” But I stayed the course, kept reading the bigger signals, and knew that being ahead was going to be uncomfortable and lonely at times but was also essential to winning.

WWD: Let’s say you have a For Days fashion show. Who is seated in the front row?

K.C.: Paul Polman [Dutch businessman, former Unilever CEO] — an absolute inspiration to me.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Hot Summer Bags

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

How Gap Veteran Kristy Caylor Is Building Basics 'For Days'

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad