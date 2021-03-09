Global interlinings manufacturer Chargeurs is taking its sustainability efforts a step further, announcing the launch of Sustainable 360.

Sustainable 360 is said to mark the “evolution into a stand-alone brand” and reflects the 147-year-old French manufacturer’s full-circle commitment to sustainability, according to the press statement.

The brand includes responsibly made interlinings and inner components (shoulder pads, canvas chest pieces and undercollar felt) using Better Cotton Initiative cotton, Global Recycling Standard-certified recycled polyester, hemp and recycled plastics. It is part of Chargeurs’ permanent collection called Sustainable 50, which launched in September 2019, expanding from an initial 50 products to 250.

Audrey Petit, managing director of Chargeurs, said the latest move was spurred by the “phenomenal growth since launching a year ago.” “The name better illustrates what sets us apart from our competition — our complete commitment to corporate social responsibility, which goes far beyond just using recycled and sustainable materials,” she said.

Already, the product line has been adopted, in limited collections, by brands like Adidas AG, J. Crew Inc., Macy’s Inc., Madewell, PVH Corp., Target Corp. and Uniqlo Co. Ltd.

Meanwhile, Banana Republic Men’s, Columbia Sportswear and Itochu (including its State of Matter brand) have committed to creating whole ranges using Sustainable 360 interlinings exclusively in their products.

“Our brand is committed to producing clothing with as close to 100 percent sustainable materials as possible,” said Tim Reid, head of brand at State of Matter, owned by Itochu Prominent. “The Sustainable 360 line allows us to source high-quality, sustainable inner components backed by a complete CSR program,” said Reid, who applauded Chargeurs’ best practices.

Across the board, Chargeurs is focused on continued sustainable development. At the end of 2020, the company received its first sustainability lined loan worth 100 million euros.

Chargeurs also rolled out a series of innovations since the latest development, including circular-knit interlining products made with an innovative waterless process with partner mill Weemeet, and recycled coatings. In the latter, the company is using recycled polyvinyl butyral, or PVB, commonly used in auto and building safety only to be later landfilled.

In addition to its commitment to the U.N. Global Compact, including the Sustainable Development Goals, Chargeurs has undertaken auditing from Sedex Members Ethical Trade Audits, or SMETAs, on its facilities and those of its suppliers.

