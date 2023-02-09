Chloé Is Making Its Fashions Instantly Traceable — and Resale-ready

Ensuring its fashions and accessories enjoy the longest lifespan possible, Chloé is unveiling a digital ID that includes an ownership certificate that facilitates swift resale through secondhand marketplace Vestiaire Collective.

The French house is billing the resale readiness as an industry first. The digital ID known as Chloé Vertical also details product care and repair information and allows consumers to trace all the materials used to create its luxury bags, shoes and ready-to-wear.

Chloé said the ID labels, employing technology from Eon, come on certain items in linen, silk, wool and leather, starting with the spring 2023 collection.

“The initiative has three main purposes: to ensure authenticity, traceability and to facilitate care and repair,” the fashion house said in a statement. “Customers can learn more about the entire manufacturing process, find care and repair instructions, and also locate their product certificate of authenticity, complete with a unique ownership number.”

A dress from Chloé’s spring 2023 collection. Courtesy of Chloé

The fashion house partnered with various suppliers and manufacturers to reveal the entire supply chain and production processes.

Chloé noted that all leather for Vertical items is sourced from French farms, the hides then tanned by Haas, a tannery that carries the Enterprise du Patrimoine Vivant (or Living Heritage Company, in English) label. A farming cooperative in Normandy, France, called Terre de Lin, supplies all the linen, grown using low-impact farming techniques and spun and woven domestically.

Silk carries Global Organic Textiles Standard certification, while all wool is sourced from Chloé creative director Gabriela Hearst’s family ranch in Uruguay and then spun and woven in Italy.

Riccardo Bellini, president and chief executive officer of Chloé, said the Vertical initiative will give consumers the opportunity to “make informed decisions about the transparency, traceability and circularity of our products.”

The company plans to share its methodologies via its Open Source initiative.

The instant resale option will launch in the U.S., Europe and the U.K. as an exclusive one-year pilot project.

Eon technology streamlines the resale experience and customers can receive a voucher to redeem at Chloé, at Vestiaire Collective — or they can funnel it to UNICEF’s gender equality programs, which the fashion house has supported since 2019.

Chloé noted it has committed to incorporating digital IDs into all of its products by 2025. These are embedded in the product via an NFC tag or QR code that can be scanned by a smartphone.