×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: February 14, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Tory Burch RTW Fall 2023

Beauty

Puig and Tmall Team to Raise Awareness of Fragrance in China

Business

Luxury Segment, Retail Channel Boost OTB 2022 Sales

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Hyran looks to connect disparate aspects of apparel production in real-time.

With bag in hand, an unidentified shopper whisks past signs promoting sales next to the window displays of goods available at a clothing store in a mall in the west Denver suburb of Lakewood, Colo., on Tuesday, April 17, 2007. A barometer of future economy growth rose a tepid 0.1 percent in March, hinting that the U.S. should expect only a meager economic expansion in the coming months, a private research group said Thursday, April 19, 2007. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Markdown culture pervades in an industry ruled by the status quo. AP

Green venture capital firm Closed Loop Partners is funding a new technology that aims to reduce waste in the apparel supply chain.

An artificial intelligence-driven supply chain planning and production platform, Hyran builds upon decades of family-run apparel manufacturing know-how coupled with expertise in AI.

What differentiates the tool is that it is supplier-led, therefore suppliers can leverage real-time supply chain data from the start to curb overproduction and waste — and the costs that go with it. All apparel partners along the value chain gain visibility into raw material availability, manufacturing capacity and point-of-sale data throughout the garment’s production.

Related Galleries

Hyran is led by cofounders Ahmed Zaidi, who has a doctorate in computer science from the University of Cambridge and claims decades in family-run apparel manufacturing, and Jordan Zhang, a software engineer who built machine learning platforms that scaled within leading tech ecosystems. The technology aims to merge the best of fashion and computer science for a whole new production system. Ultimately, they seek to help brands build data-driven supply chains, minimize unsold inventory and reduce waste.

“Hyran Technologies’ vision is to reduce waste and excess inventory in the fashion industry by enabling speed and flexibility in the supply chain, rather than by trying to predict demand months ahead of time, as is standard practice now,” Zaidi said. “By breaking down historical silos and strengthening connections between manufacturers and brands, we aim to tackle fashion’s overproduction problem with a fundamentally new approach.”

What first drew Closed Loop — a B Corp that has invested in rental services such as By Rotation and circular brands like For Days — to Hyran is the platform’s connectivity across the value chain.

Danielle Joseph, managing director and head of the ventures group at Closed Loop Partners, said, “Hyran’s focus on breaking down longstanding silos in the fashion supply chain can enable collaboration and unlock shared economic benefits, ultimately aiming to minimize waste generated through the supply chain. We look forward to working with the team to scale solutions advancing a waste-free future for the fashion industry.”

Though the early-stage funding amount is undisclosed, the partners said the investment will go toward the launch and development of the tool in the coming months. The platform is in the process of onboarding manufacturers, brands and retailers.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Hot Summer Bags

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Closed Loop Partners Funds Hyran to Mitigate Waste in Fashion Supply Chain 

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad