×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: February 15, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Names Pharrell Williams Men’s Creative Director

Business

Gucci, Balenciaga Slowdowns Dent Kering’s Q4 Results

Beauty

See Thom Browne’s ‘The Little Prince’-inspired Hair and Makeup From NYFW

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Progress Updates for ‘Fashion Act’: Short Takes

Why Pangaia’s NuCycl Jacket and Diesel’s "Rehab" speak of denim progress.

A close-up of Pangaia's "Renu" jacket.
A close-up of Pangaia's "Renu" jacket. Courtesy Pangaia

Denim Drops: The denim days aren’t over just yet if new collaborations are any indicator.

On Wednesday, Pangaia dropped its recycled “Renu” jacket. Made with textile innovation firm Evrnu’s NuCycl, the Renu jacket marks a pivotal point for Pangaia — its first denim product made entirely from cotton textile waste. Done in a dark-wash denim, the Renu jacket is available starting Thursday exclusively on Pangaia.com for $400, in limited quantities, in sizes XXS to XL.

In related news, Diesel’s just-dropped “Rehab” denim collection also employs 100-percent recycled cotton. It uses a fully recycled spandex to boot, with a focus on reducing impact across water, chemical and energy use. The collection debuts as part of the “Diesel for Responsible Living” program, with each product including a QR code so shoppers can read more about each product’s journey. The eight-piece collection spans trucker jackets, bomber jackets, baggy-fit and tapered-fit jeans.

Related Galleries

Fashion Action: The Fashion Act was reintroduced into the New York State Senate Tuesday under Sen. Brad Holyman-Sigal.

While “The Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act,” or Fashion Act, was first introduced by New York State policymakers Sen. Alessandra Biaggi and Assembly member Dr. Anna Kelles a little more than a year ago, Biaggi’s run for Congress necessitated a new sponsor.

The bill (now S4746 and A4333) “requires fashion sellers to be accountable to standardized environmental and social due diligence policies, and establishes a fashion remediation fund,” per the current text. It has seen a number of fashion industry supporters, among them Stella McCartney and ThredUp.

Meanwhile, the Model Alliance — spearheaded by founder Sara Ziff — launched a campaign to support fashion industry creatives after the first weekend of New York Fashion Week. The digital campaign draws awareness for New York’s Adult Survivors Act, became law in November. The law allows civil suits over past sexual abuse even if incidents occurred a decade ago.

The scene at Friday’s rally for the Fashion Workers Act.
A scene from a past rally for the Fashion Workers Act. Photo by Jaka Vinsek/Courtesy

Testing Grounds: Intradeco Holdings, a vertically integrated manufacturer which supplies Fruit of the Loom, Van Heusen, Wrangler and the like, has gone the extra mile on testing.

The manufacturer earned a Global Union Life Cycle Analysis Certification for its manufacturing of recycled T-shirts, which means its clothing is even more performance-vetted. The LCA study was issued by third-party inspection body Control Union and Peterson.

Last December, Intradeco Holdings started processing post-consumer waste at its cotton spinning business in El Salvador, Central America Spinning Works, through its partnership with Charlotte, North Carolina-based Recover Brands (which aims to use all recycled inputs).

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Hot Summer Bags

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Policy Progress: Short Takes

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad