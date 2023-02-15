Denim Drops From Pangaia, Diesel and Progress Updates for ‘Fashion Act’: Short Takes

Denim Drops: The denim days aren’t over just yet if new collaborations are any indicator.

On Wednesday, Pangaia dropped its recycled “Renu” jacket. Made with textile innovation firm Evrnu’s NuCycl, the Renu jacket marks a pivotal point for Pangaia — its first denim product made entirely from cotton textile waste. Done in a dark-wash denim, the Renu jacket is available starting Thursday exclusively on Pangaia.com for $400, in limited quantities, in sizes XXS to XL.

In related news, Diesel’s just-dropped “Rehab” denim collection also employs 100-percent recycled cotton. It uses a fully recycled spandex to boot, with a focus on reducing impact across water, chemical and energy use. The collection debuts as part of the “Diesel for Responsible Living” program, with each product including a QR code so shoppers can read more about each product’s journey. The eight-piece collection spans trucker jackets, bomber jackets, baggy-fit and tapered-fit jeans.

Fashion Action: The Fashion Act was reintroduced into the New York State Senate Tuesday under Sen. Brad Holyman-Sigal.

While “The Fashion Sustainability and Social Accountability Act,” or Fashion Act, was first introduced by New York State policymakers Sen. Alessandra Biaggi and Assembly member Dr. Anna Kelles a little more than a year ago, Biaggi’s run for Congress necessitated a new sponsor.

The bill (now S4746 and A4333) “requires fashion sellers to be accountable to standardized environmental and social due diligence policies, and establishes a fashion remediation fund,” per the current text. It has seen a number of fashion industry supporters, among them Stella McCartney and ThredUp.

Meanwhile, the Model Alliance — spearheaded by founder Sara Ziff — launched a campaign to support fashion industry creatives after the first weekend of New York Fashion Week. The digital campaign draws awareness for New York’s Adult Survivors Act, became law in November. The law allows civil suits over past sexual abuse even if incidents occurred a decade ago.

A scene from a past rally for the Fashion Workers Act. Photo by Jaka Vinsek/Courtesy

Testing Grounds: Intradeco Holdings, a vertically integrated manufacturer which supplies Fruit of the Loom, Van Heusen, Wrangler and the like, has gone the extra mile on testing.

The manufacturer earned a Global Union Life Cycle Analysis Certification for its manufacturing of recycled T-shirts, which means its clothing is even more performance-vetted. The LCA study was issued by third-party inspection body Control Union and Peterson.

Last December, Intradeco Holdings started processing post-consumer waste at its cotton spinning business in El Salvador, Central America Spinning Works, through its partnership with Charlotte, North Carolina-based Recover Brands (which aims to use all recycled inputs).