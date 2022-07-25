Eddie Bauer Launches Resale ‘(Re)Adventure’ Program

Eddie Bauer is venturing into resale this August.

Called “(Re)Adventure,” the program will accept Eddie Bauer-branded apparel, footwear, accessories and gear. Partners ThredUp and Looptworks are helping to power the program behind the scenes.

When it comes to circularity, ABG-owned Eddie Bauer already boasts a rental program, having launched its gear rental program last year with Arrive Outdoors, a camping and outdoor rental service provider. Under the program, customers can rent a range of everyday and outdoor items, including flip-flops ($2) to tents ($21.50 and up). Customers can explore rental at Rentals.eddiebauer.com or purchase like-new items at a great price via (Re)Adventure’s dedicated site, in addition to buying new.

How resale works at Eddie Bauer is the brand offers a store credit (variable upon item condition) to customers who send their gently worn goods — Eddie Bauer or otherwise — to ThredUp under its resale-as-a-service program. Items that reach the end of their useful life will be sent to Looptworks to be responsibly upcycled, downcycled or recycled.

“At Eddie Bauer we strive to design for versatility, utility and longevity and embrace circular business models. Resale is an important next step in creating a circular commerce model as we look to extend the lifecycle of products and eliminate end-of-life garment waste,” Kristen Elliott, vice president of marketing at Eddie Bauer said. “The addition of Resale to our (Re)Adventure program allows individuals different ways to shop our products, all while providing more accessible options to outdoor apparel and gear. We hope to give customers new ways to discover the brand and outfit their adventures.”

The brand’s overarching goals when it comes to circularity are to ensure that circularity and traceability happens for “as many Eddie Bauer products as possible.”

Eddie Bauer also offers a limited warranty where shoppers can opt for replacement or refund back to the original form of payment.