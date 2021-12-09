Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: December 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Dior Men’s Collection Will Pay Tribute to ‘On the Road’ Author Jack Kerouac

Business

Von Maur: A Family Business With Tradition, Service and 150 Years of History

Fashion

Where Do Color Trends Come From?

Fashion for Good’s Latest Project Spotlights Polyester Recycling

The polyester project borrows learnings from Fashion for Good’s first iteration that centered on cellulosic chemical recycling.

Fashion, polyester, textiles, fabrics
Innovative projects are popping up left and right. Will polyester meet its recycled potential? Courtesy Presstigieux

The writing is on the wall for polyester and its crude oil origins.

Today, Amsterdam-based innovation firm Fashion for Good announced a new polyester-focused project borrowing from the findings in its Full Circle Textiles Project, which launched formally in September.

“A future without fossil fuels in fashion will need us to scale disruptive innovations such as chemical recycling to replace polyester. We’re pleased to continue supporting the industry’s efforts through the Full Circles Textiles Project, with chemically recycled polyester. Our funding allows actors across the supply chain to come together and test these path-breaking solutions, and we eagerly await the results of this phase of the project,” Anita Chester, head of materials at Laudes Foundation, said in a statement.

The next phase of the project focuses on scaling these solutions and encourages brands, innovators and supply chain partners to collaborate in creating long-term partnerships, catalyze funding to enable scaling, and leverage industry expertise to further develop and implement these technologies.

Related Galleries

Brands, innovators, supply chain partners and catalytic funders are behind the project.

Many of the same funding partners, among them the Laudes Foundation, Adidas, Bestseller, C&A, PVH Corp., Target and Zalando, are joining forces, as well as affiliate partners like Arvind Limited (a textile producer which leads in cotton), the Fabrics Division of W. L. Gore & Associates (Gore-Tex maker) and Teijin Frontier (which produces a range of polyester innovations).

Over the course of the 18-month project, a handful of “promising innovators in polyester chemical recycling” including Netherlands-based CuRe Technology (which counts independent bottler Coca-Cola European Partners as an investor), Italian firm Garbo, Swiss company Gr3n and PerPETual (a U.S.-based company specializing in PET) will produce chemically recycled polyester for eventual use in fabric and garment production from post-consumer textile waste.

The innovator output will be assessed and validated by participating Fashion for Good brand and supply chain partners.

The project borrows learnings from Fashion for Good’s first iteration that centered on cellulosic chemical recycling. Despite recycling being cited as a myth for change by Ellen MacArthur Foundation, the polyester project, like the predecessor cellulosic project, aims to fuel innovators and find scalable solutions for recycling. The previous cellulosic project supported firms like Circ, Evrnu, Infinited Fiber Company and Renewcell, with many seeing validation in the form of brand funding. Over the past year, Patagonia, Adidas, Zalando, Bestseller and H&M all poured investment into Infinited Fiber Company’s “Infinna” fiber, for one.

Recycling has become a bit of an obsession as fashion looks for outlets to curb its reliance on virgin feedstocks.

A McKinsey report published last month stated fashion could become 80 percent circular “with scaling of today’s recycling technologies.” Among them are mechanical fiber-to-fiber recycling for cotton and viscose; thermo-mechanical recycling; chemical cellulosic recycling, and chemical synthetic mono recycling for polyester, nylon, and chemical blended recycling.”

The potential, per the report, is that recycling technologies “have the potential to be more cost effective than using corresponding virgin materials.”

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fashion for Good's Latest Project Spotlights

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad