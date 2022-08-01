×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

JLo Turns Up the Heat in Capri Performing at LuisaViaRoma for UNICEF Gala

Men's

Dior’s Kim Jones Designs Skins, Customized Car For Gran Turismo 7

Accessories

These Venetian Shoes Are Made for Walking

First Look at Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio’s ‘High-Concept’ Upcycled Leather Collection

The high-concept upcycled collection from So-Le Studio and Sotheby's is made from leather discards.

A twisted upycled leather bracelet is
Leather recreations for Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio exhibit for The Luxury Edit. Courtesy SO-LE Studio

The first look at Maria Sole Ferragamo’s guest curation for Sotheby’s Luxury Edit is finally here.

Sole Ferragamo is the founder and director of sustainable jewelry company So-Le Studio, which is the star of the exhibit. Inspired by major fashion cities, So-Le Studio’s latest capsule collection is made of leather discards and imbues high-concept designs with a Gen Z budget.

The items are made from upcycled high-quality Tuscan leather sourced from luxury leather factories. Prices range from 245 euros to 375 euros, and the jewelry (artful bangles and the like) will be sold on So-Le Studio’s website in a very limited quantity. The sale is accompanied by an auction event kicking off Sept. 5 and 6 in London, followed by New York from Sept. 8 to 12 and Paris at the end of September.

The premise for the collaboration is that Sotheby’s wants to approach the next generation of tastemakers by highlighting sustainability at a lower entry price point. Ferragamo provides this unique perspective on sustainability and luxury via her upcycled creations, and the result is high-concept designs from what would have otherwise been thrown out.

As part of the company’s sustainability factor, So-Le Studio releases only one collection a year, using existing materials and making them “precious by giving them a new life.” The brand has previously shown at places like Rossana Orlandi’s gallery.

“The collections challenge the concept of value as something related to the preciousness of the material and show how an abandoned resource can be transformed and honored,” Ferragamo said. “Due to the upcycling process, each piece is unique, celebrating beauty, longevity and innovation.”

A twisted upycled leather ring is on display for the Sotheby's latest Luxury Edit. Designs are from SO-LE Studio.
Leather recreations for Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio exhibit for The Luxury Edit. Courtesy SO-LE Studio
See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Hot Summer Bags

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

See Sotheby’s, So-Le Studio ‘High Concept’

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad