Golden Goose Makes Sustainability Progress With R&D Lab, Online Repair Service

MILAN — Golden Goose is clearly looking forward, as suggested by the sustainability road map unveiled in 2022, aptly named Forward Agenda.

To coincide with Earth Day, the shoemaker is debuting a couple of projects in sync with its commitment to innovation, the valuation of craft, care for the people and engagement with communities.

First is Yatay Lab, a physical hub and platform created for sustainability-minded innovation and cocreation, which furthers Golden Goose’s partnership with the Coronet Group.

The collaboration, signed last year, was aimed at securing Golden Goose’s frontline access to eco-friendly materials, including animal-free, bio-based and recycled solutions, as per its pledge toward responsible sourcing and manufacturing.

Housed inside Coronet Group’s headquarters in Erba, Italy, the hub is equipped with technologies and tools, including dry process and extruder machineries, as well as gas chromatographers.

They will help the two companies advance their research in bio-based, footwear-intended solutions, including processes minimizing the use of water, solvents and “omnichannel packaging” to be used across wholesale, retail and e-tail operations.

Testing at the Yatay Lab will focus on innovations deemed as fundamental for modern consumers, relying on CRM and insights from Golden Goose. The company said it intends to make those solutions available to all luxury players, potentially accelerating the transition of the fashion industry toward a circular business model.

In 2022, as part of their partnership, Golden Goose and Coronet Group managed to take the Yatay B bio-based material to market with the Yatay 1B sneakers and a selection of Golden Goose’s hero products.

“Since the very beginning, we felt that the synergy between Golden Goose’s knowledge of its consumer and Coronet’s cutting-edge technologies would play a key role in this partnership,” said Golden Goose chief executive officer Silvio Campara.

“Our Yatay Lab isn’t just about creating new products, it has the goal of becoming a pioneer for circularity, an attraction pole for worldwide sustainable dreamers who are looking for expertise and technical skills to turn their business needs into tangible solutions,” he said.

The CEO described 2022 as an exceptional year for the company’s sustainability journey.

Last year, the brand opened three Forward Stores in Milan, New York and Dubai — the moniker attributed to a new store concept that embeds Golden Goose’s repair, remake, resell and recycling services.

The shoemaker, which posted sales of 500.9 million euros last year, said 45 percent of transactions at its Forward Stores have embedded some eco-minded service, with repair topping the list of the most in-demand options.

Golden Goose artisans repairing a shoe. Courtesy of Golden Goose

Boosted by this performance, Golden Goose is extending its repair program, applicable to products from any brand, to its e-commerce platform. A dedicated page will launch initially on the brand’s website that allows customers to have sneakers from any label repaired by Golden Goose artisans.

The brand will take care of logistics and offer the opportunity for a one-to-one video call during which craftsmen guide customers through the makeover steps and options available, such as adding embellishments and changing the shoe laces and sole. The repairing process will be filmed, and the video shared with the clients.

Golden Goose said the platform technology will be made available to other luxury players in due time.

In sync with its Forward Agenda, last year the brand joined the U.N. Global Compact promoting long-term sustainability; Valore D, an Italian corporate association promoting gender equality and inclusivity; Leather Working Group, geared at advancing the sustainability of the leather supply chain, and the Science Based Target Initiatives, targeting emissions.