×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: February 21, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

JW Anderson RTW Fall 2023

Fashion

Moncler Motors Ahead With Artsy Mercedes-Benz Collaboration

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Gucci Introduces Hub Geared at Circular Made in Italy Supply Chain

The luxury fashion house and its parent group Kering are debuting the “Circular Hub” aimed at advancing circularity at brand and fashion industry levels.

A Gucci artisan cutting a monogram-bearing Econyl textile.
A Gucci artisan cutting a monogram-bearing Econyl textile. Courtesy of Gucci

MILAN — Gucci is making strides in circularity, with a little help from its parent Kering.

The Italian luxury house is introducing the “Circular Hub,” an innovation platform aimed at redefining its Italian value chain across sourcing, design, manufacturing and logistics.

The Circular Hub will be housed at Kering’s facilities in Tuscany, spread across two of Gucci’s production sites, in Scandicci, known as ArtLab, and Novara, Italy, as well as the brand’s Italy-based material suppliers and finished goods manufacturers. The company said it involves 4,200 enterprises between direct and sub-suppliers overall.

Related Galleries

The hub is set to spearhead the creation of circularity-embedded luxury products boosting the fashion brand’s use of recycled materials and enhancing durability, repairability and recyclability of its goods. Seen as a pilot, the innovation platform is poised to involve other Kering brands in due time and be made available to the entire fashion sector as an open source.

The brand and its parent are investing 15 million euros over three years for the project.

“The fashion industry needs to accelerate and launch serious actions to catalyze deep change, rethinking the way we produce and use resources as well. The creation of our Circular Hub represents a milestone that goes in this direction. I am extremely pleased that the hub will see the light in Italy, home of some of the group’s strongest and most renowned production hubs and know-how,” said Marie-Claire Daveu, chief sustainability and institutional affairs officer at Kering.

“Joining forces with Gucci for the Circular Hub not only is a testament of collective conviction within the group, but also an ambitious example to pave the way for other players who will be happy to join in the future, in an open-source perspective,” she said.

The Circular Hub will focus on key areas of circular advancement including research and development; logistics; industrial partnerships, and value sharing.

The platform’s missions include creating a research center tasked with studying and promoting circular principles and solutions, from sourcing of low-impact raw materials to improving durability and optimizing manufacturing processes; enhancing traceability across the supply chain and making leftover management more efficient to promote pre-consumer material recycling and reuse; scouting industrial partners to design and implement high-tech solutions and workflows geared at the reuse and regeneration of textiles and raw materials, and defining and embedding recycling and reuse processes throughout the manufacturing cycles, making them available to all suppliers and industrial partners.

A description of goals and benefits of Gucci's newly launched Circular Hub.
A description of goals and benefits of Gucci’s newly launched Circular Hub. Courtesy of Gucci

The hub will leverage the know-how of Kering’s Material Innovation Lab, known as MIL, located at the luxury group’s Milan headquarters, as well as the expertise of Gucci professionals from the firm’s industrial complexes in Novara and Scandicci.

It has also forged a collaboration with the Scuola Superiore Sant’Anna, a special-statute, highly selective public research university located in Pisa, Italy. It will support the fashion brand in scouting science-led circular solutions and make industrial-scale research on the topic.

Gucci said the Circular Hub’s goal is two-pronged. In addition to championing a positive impact on the luxury fashion industry, it will strengthen the brand’s supply chain and advance the sustainable transition of local supply chains in the country, with the ultimate goal of promoting the development of a circular Made in Italy cycle.

“Circularity promotes a vision that involves the entire production cycle starting from raw materials: it presents a great challenge and an opportunity to make Made in Italy even stronger and more competitive,” said Antonella Centra, Gucci’s executive vice president, general counsel, corporate affairs, and sustainability.

“With the launch of the Circular Hub we will have the responsibility and above all the framework in place to create a pathway for the luxury industry of the future. By sharing the same objectives and pooling resources, know-how and synergies, the hub will enable the entire luxury supply chain and especially the small and medium-sized enterprises — the beating heart of our country’s industry — to play an active role, with the innovative spirit that makes Italian know-how unique in the world,” she offered.

Inside Kering's Material Innovation Hub in Milan.
Inside Kering’s Material Innovation Hub in Milan. Lorenzo Palizzolo/Courtesy of Gucci

The hub aligns with Italy’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan and the circular economy targets set by the European Union to meet 2030 goals in terms of emissions reduction. To this end the project has been submitted to the Ministry of Enterprises and Made in Italy to receive funding.

The project is also in line with ESG goals of environmental performance and reduction of GHG emissions and exploitation of natural resources, as well as minimization of waste and pollution, while creating new employment opportunities.

For instance, Gucci estimates that the implementation of hub-led changes to its leather goods supply chain will help reduce GHG emissions generated from production waste management by 60 percent.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Hot Summer Bags

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Gucci Opens Circular Hub Geared at Circularity in Italian Supply Chain

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad