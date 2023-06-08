×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: June 8, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Bulgari Unveils New Luxury Hotel in Rome

Fashion

Comme des Garçons’ Archive Sale Returns to New York City

Fashion

Thom Browne Resort Leans Into Tailoring — With a Dash of Humor

H&M Foundation’s 2M Euro Grant Funds Next Cohort of Global Changemakers 2023

The 10 selected 2023 innovators span design, materials and recycling.

Global Change Award 2023 winner Refiberd shown here with a claw-like vending machine arm poised over three colorful trollies of clothing waste.
Global Change Award 2023 winner Refiberd shown here. Courtesy H&M Foundation

Every year, as part of its Global Change Award, the H&M Foundation selects and funds innovators who aim to change fashion for the better.

This year, the foundation awarded 10 innovators 200,000 euros each, amounting to 2 million euros in all, to scale their projects. Among the winning innovations are U.K.-based companies Algreen (bio-based polyurethane), DyeRecycle (chemical recycling) and Nanoloom (high-performance textile). U.S.-based companies include Refiberd (laser textile sorting), Tereform (circular solutions for hard-to-recycle textiles) and SXD (zero-waste patternmaking). Canada-based Alt Tex (transforming food waste into threads), Kenya-based Rethread Africa (agricultural waste into synthetics), India-based KBCols Sciences (bio-fermented dyes) and Brazil-based PhycoLabs (seaweed fibers) were also among the winners.

Related Galleries

“There’s a wide range of solutions among this year’s winners,” Christiane Dolva, strategy lead at the H&M Foundation, said in a press statement. “If scaled, I believe they could have a real impact on the industry — which needs a holistic transformation if we are to reach a planet-positive fashion future. We look forward to working with the winners during the accelerator and help enable their innovations to accelerate and scale.”

Nanoloom’s chief executive officer Victoria Mataczynski offered a glimpse into the process. “Within the next year, we hope to launch our first product on the market and to scale our manufacturing. This requires determining our material’s most efficient initial end-product application, such as footwear or elastane, and working with industry partners to implement it.”

Since the award’s inception in 2015, the foundation has doled out more than 7 million euros for the sake of innovation. As with previous winners, this year’s cohort will become members of the alumni group, obtaining access to a valuable network for connection and collaboration, supported by H&M Foundation and partners. Neither the H&M Foundation nor the H&M Group take any equity or intellectual property rights in the innovations.

H&M Foundation Funds Next-Gen Fashion Global Changemakers 2023

Cannes 2023: Getting Ready with Halima Aden x Jason Rembert

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad