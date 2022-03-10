Intradeco Holdings Invests More Than $100 Million in Central America

Intradeco Holdings, a global vertical manufacturing company supplying casual clothing and thermal underwear to major retailers in the U.S., Mexico and Canada, is investing more than $100 million in Central America to make the most of the Central America-Dominican Republic Free Trade Agreement and near-shoring opportunities.

The investment will also advance full circularity and expand solar power with three major projects.

The first project is the Central American Spinning Works, a state-of-the-art ring spinning mill in Honduras, which began operations earlier this year.

Second is the Central America Spinning Works’ creation of a manufacturing plant in El Salvador that uses 100 percent recycled yarns, both cotton and synthetics. This will allow the company to advance in its full circularity textile supply chain strategy.

The final project will allow Intradeco to expand its solar energy power to attain 30 megawatts by the third quarter of 2022.

Felix Siman, chairman of Intradeco, said, “Today’s announcement is consistent with our 40 years of innovation and service, which comes with being an integral part of the textile, apparel and retail industries. With our comprehensive distribution channels and state-of-the-art supply chain, we can reach our customers in an efficient and cost-effective manner in the shortest time possible.”

Intradeco is a founding member in the HUGE (Honduras, USA, Guatemala, El Salvador) Business and Investment Council. “Through these investments, our company is helping to create more than 1,000 jobs in Central America, while contributing to the region’s environmental sustainability objectives,” Siman said.

Intradeco has state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in El Salvador and is committed to sustainability. Headquartered in Miami, Indradeco has design snd sales offices in both New York and Bentonville, Ark., and more than 7,000 employees. Using their facilities in El Salvador, Intradeco has supplied under license such companies as Fruit of the Loom, Wrangler, Russell, Van Heusen, Geoffrey Beene, Wolverine, and Izod with high-performance, quality apparel.