Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 23, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Is ‘House of Gucci’ Any Good?

Business

Diesel CEO Restructures Company to Bring Back Brand Coolness, Launches NFT Sneaker

Accessories

Fine Jewelry Is Becoming Less Formal — and More Fun

EXCLUSIVE: New Zero Waste Hoodie Saves 25 Percent Fabric, Solves for One of Fashion’s Biggest Problems

A new partnership between sustainable fashion brand Katla and Shelly Xu Design gives a standard hoodie the zero waste treatment.

Katla by Shelly Xu Design zero
Courtesy Katla x SXD

For fashion’s sustainable overhaul to really take root, the industry could learn a thing or two from “Chopped.”

The Food Network cooking show challenged contestants to combine all the foods they had in their baskets into a creative dish. In other words, it challenged them to create a dish based on what they had, rather than dream up a dish and then source the ingredients — at whatever cost — to create it.

That’s how Shelly Xu approaches zero waste design — by letting the ingredients, or raw materials she has, inform what she’ll design. She’s going from fabric to concept to garment, rather than from concept to fabric to garment. And the difference is a whole lot of fabric waste.

In a new partnership between sustainable fashion brand Katla and Xu’s namesake zero waste start-up Shelly Xu Design, or SXD, a standard hoodie has gotten the zero waste treatment. The tie up has yielded a hoodie that uses 25 percent less fabric than its traditional counterpart. That means 25 percent less material consumption and 25 percent less material cost.

Related Galleries

For Katla, already a proponent of zero waste manufacturing, it means a new kind of waste-saving synergy born from marrying zero waste manufacturing with zero waste design — a partnership that seems both obvious and necessary.

“By combining those two ways of working, the zero waste design and the zero waste manufacturing, we would have something even more powerful,” said Aslaug Magnusdottir, founder and chief executive officer of Katla, who’s also the cofounder and former CEO of Moda Operandi.

“I just thought it was such a perfect way of tying things together and actually coming full circle with this zero waste idea, both from taking out waste from the production side and also the design side,” Xu added. “There are so few styles as universal and timeless as the hoodie.…This collaboration is a good way of showcasing how zero waste can be universal and can be a very scalable product.”

To create the hoodie, which drops Tuesday on Katla’s website, the pair started from Katla’s existing 100 percent organic cotton, GOTS-certified fleece.

Katla x Shelly Xu Design zero waste hoodie

“For a zero waste design, especially at SXD, we start every design with the fabric as the inspiration,” Xu said. “I looked at it and thought, this is so comfortable this is something people will want to live in [and] I want to design something that feels oversize and feels really comfortable.”

From there, Xu considered a pattern that wouldn’t be constricting near the armholes to add to the comfort and an overall size that would offer that lived-in feel. Then she started making shapes — not quite pattern “pieces.”

Doodles of Shelly Xu Design's zero waste pattern for Katla hoodie
Doodles of Shelly Xu’s zero waste pattern before finalization. Courtesy Shelly Xu Design

“It’s really playing with geometry to see how do we maximize the creativity of what we can do within the set size dimension of the fabric. Usually when I get a piece of fabric, the first thing I do is feel it and think about it, but the second thing I do is look at the width because that is going to be the overarching creative constraint for a zero waste design. So I want to make sure each piece can fit in perfectly within that width while being as efficient as possible in material use,” Xu said.

In a way, it’s a bit of the reverse from fashion’s typical M.O.

“I think the biggest difference is for traditional patterns. First you start with a creative vision or a sketch that is very unconstrained, like this is kind of the overall silhouette of a hoodie. Or maybe if you don’t want to be so creative with your hoodie, you look at how hoodies until now are done and then you make some changes to that pattern. And what that means is that there are a lot of curves in the way you cut,” she explained. “The pieces obviously do not fit together because the way you think about cutting comes after you having envisioned a design. So there are inevitably fabric scraps that comes out of that.”

While anything that could save 25 percent in material use would seem like the way to go with every design, there are challenges with that, hence the reason Katla can’t yet convert all of its hoodies to zero waste versions of themselves — though the aim is to gradually move in that direction.

“That skillset doesn’t currently exist among most of the people we work with, so the teams that have been making our patterns they’ve never done zero waste design,” Magnusdottir said. “This is a special skillset [that] hopefully more people will start adopting but it’s another thing that’s going to take a little bit of time in the industry.”

For one, factories will have to be willing to experiment with overhauling a process they have gotten down pat over decades.

“When I spoke to factories several years ago, they were pretty hesitant about creating things zero waste because, for example, they’re used to just cutting the edges of the fabric right away from the beginning. Or because the regular patterns are irregular shapes, they actually program the cut to have spaces between different shapes…so there’s automatically, programmed into the manufacturing process, fabric waste from the start,” Xu said. “To actually make sure that is not the case, it’s actually a change in not only design but also production.”

It also means grading is out — each size for this zero waste hoodie needed to be designed separately.

But for those who would begin to fret that this isn’t scalable, Xu has a response in the works: “My start-up, we’re actually working on a software program that translates design illustrations into zero waste tech packs. It’s going to take a few years to build but I’m actually building a team for that so then we can scale zero waste design.”

In the meantime, the new Katla x SXD hoodie will come in black and white, in two sizes, for any gender, and will retail for $220 (in line with the price points for Katla’s traditional products). And there’s no risk of the drop selling out.

“The beauty of the zero waste manufacturing is we actually don’t sell out, we make as is needed so in small batches and made to order.…We plan to run this for a certain period of time and we will replenish and stay true to this. We’re not building a large amount of inventory up front, we’re reacting to our consumers’ demands in terms of quantity,” Magnusdottir said. “And that’s also part of the reason to stick to just a simple color palette, these are fabrics that we carry anyway and then we can see how it does. And who knows, if it does well we may launch more products together in the future.”

A drawing of SXD's zero waste pattern, which is featured on the back of the Katla hoodie
A drawing of SXD’s zero waste pattern, which is featured on the back of the hoodie. Courtesy Katla x SXD

In another move that speaks to the kind of collaboration and sharing fashion could benefit more from, the Katla x SXD hoodie design will be open source. In fact, a drawing of the pattern will be featured on a patch beneath the hood.

“We wanted to replicate Silicon Valley’s open source philosophy,” Aslaug said. “Obviously, we both want to build successful brands but there’s a bigger mission behind…what we’re doing. We want to help contribute to a transformation in the industry, so [the] more and more people implement these types of practices, zero waste manufacturing and zero waste design, the more we can move the industry.”

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Katla and Shelly Xu Design Debut

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad