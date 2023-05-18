×
Lululemon Makes Minority Investment in Samsara Eco 

New nylon? Lululemon looks to Samsara Eco for textile rebirth.

In the lab with Samsara Eco, an Australian textile-to-textile recycling firm. Here, two lab technicians experiment with enzymes to deconstruct plastic into new fiber.
In the lab with Samsara Eco, an Australian textile-to-textile recycling firm. Alexandra Orme Photography

For the first time, Lululemon is investing in textile-to-textile recycling.

Announced Thursday, the athleticwear brand made a minority investment in Australian start-up Samsara Eco, a company that has a patented enzymatic process which breaks down high-performance nylon and polyester polymer blends for use as new fibers. Details were not disclosed but Lululemon is the first equity apparel partner in Samsara Eco. Last year, Samsara, which boasts the tagline of “infinite plastic recycling,” raised series A funding worth $56 million Australian dollars (roughly $37 million), with investors including Woolworths Group. 

The move falls in line with Lululemon’s “Be Planet” roadmap to create a circular ecosystem by 2030. Essentially, the brand pledged to make 100 percent of its products with “sustainable materials” or “end-of-life solutions” by 2030. In demonstration of that, the leggings maker launched its first products, T-shirts made from plant-based nylon, in collaboration with materials maker Geno in April. Last year, Lululemon, along with H&M Group and The Schmidt Family Foundation, were among the first funding partners for Apparel Impact Institute’s $250 million climate fund. 

“We’re focusing on creating and testing a successful fabric for both nylon and polyester beginning this year to inform future scaling and product plans,” Yogendra Dandapure, vice president of raw materials innovation at Lululemon, told WWD. “We are working towards previewing our first prototypes later this year and will start to unveil small collections in the next one to two years. We’re excited to pilot and scale textile-to-textile recycling technology and broader recycling infrastructure solutions as we move toward a circular economy.”

Today, nylon makes up 37 percent of Lululemon’s materials mix, followed by polyester (25 percent) and cotton (15 percent). Investments as in Samsara Eco are attempts to weather new unknowns. In Lululemon’s 2022 annual report, the brand noted the rising costs of raw materials including petroleum-based products, cotton and silver while also acknowledging the reality that climate change can exacerbate existing sourcing strains.

“Samsara” aptly means rebirth or flowing around in Sanskrit, representing the infinite aims for circular fashion, per Samsara Eco’s chief executive officer and founder Paul Riley. Paying homage to that principle, Samsara Eco’s patented enzyme technology breaks down plastic to its core molecules in a matter of minutes, over and over, according to the company. 

Woolworths Group has already committed to turning the first batch of recycled Samsara plastic into branded packaging. In its path to scaling up, Samsara Eco’s Australian recycling facility looks to recycle 20,000 metric tons of plastic each year starting in 2024, once uptake and capacity allow.

Riley said partnering with Lululemon has been a “significant milestone that will accelerate the journey to closing the loop on textile recycling.”

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Hot Summer Bags

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

