Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: November 16, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci to Show at Milan Fashion Week in February

Fashion

Bottega Veneta Promotes Matthieu Blazy to Top Creative Role

Fashion

Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Partners With Kohl’s for Capsule

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs to Further Sustainability Aims

NFTs have officially entered the sustainability scene.

NFTs, sustainable, fashion, Los Angeles, star,
A "Polite" star by Polite Worldwide for its first NFT capsule drop that benefits ocean charities. Courtesy

NFTs have officially entered the sustainability scene.

Pandemic-born, Los Angeles-based label Polite Worldwide is dipping into the NFT space with nonprofits Lonely Whale and Coral Gardeners promoting the preservation of marine wildlife with its “Impact Star” capsule launch.

The NFT capsule features a range of spiky stars, winking and clad in rectangular designer frames.

In all, 100 philanthropic animations will be released with profits being split evenly for each organization. Essentially, there will be 50 NFTs priced at $100 to benefit Coral Gardeners and 50 NFTs priced at $200 to benefit Lonely Whale.

There are an additional 23 pieces in the NFT Impact Star capsule — some of which are 3D designs — ranging in price from $100 to $1,000. The capsule is available from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 on Thenextcartel.com/nft-store and Politeworldwide.com.

“We have been intrigued with the NFT space and the opportunity to expand art in the digital community,” Tavia Azzinaro, Polite Worldwide cofounder told WWD. “We wanted to approach our NFT collaboration with The Next Cartel on the basis of impact, philanthropy and expanded awareness toward organizations whose work we believe in; Lonely Whale and Coral Gardeners. This has been a great way to balance our contribution in this space while investing in environmentally supportive initiatives.”

Azzinaro hopes new audiences begin to engage with the brand following the capsule drop.

And this could be a play to watch as more brands employ NFTs to support their sustainable efforts.

For More, See:

EXCLUSIVE: Assembly.Fashion, a New Marketplace for NFTs, On-Demand Fashion

Metaverse Seen as Potential Mega Opportunity for Luxury Brands

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad