Fashion Brands Are Now Using NFTs to Further Sustainability Aims

NFTs have officially entered the sustainability scene.

Pandemic-born, Los Angeles-based label Polite Worldwide is dipping into the NFT space with nonprofits Lonely Whale and Coral Gardeners promoting the preservation of marine wildlife with its “Impact Star” capsule launch.

The NFT capsule features a range of spiky stars, winking and clad in rectangular designer frames.

In all, 100 philanthropic animations will be released with profits being split evenly for each organization. Essentially, there will be 50 NFTs priced at $100 to benefit Coral Gardeners and 50 NFTs priced at $200 to benefit Lonely Whale.

There are an additional 23 pieces in the NFT Impact Star capsule — some of which are 3D designs — ranging in price from $100 to $1,000. The capsule is available from Nov. 15 to Dec. 15 on Thenextcartel.com/nft-store and Politeworldwide.com.

“We have been intrigued with the NFT space and the opportunity to expand art in the digital community,” Tavia Azzinaro, Polite Worldwide cofounder told WWD. “We wanted to approach our NFT collaboration with The Next Cartel on the basis of impact, philanthropy and expanded awareness toward organizations whose work we believe in; Lonely Whale and Coral Gardeners. This has been a great way to balance our contribution in this space while investing in environmentally supportive initiatives.”

Azzinaro hopes new audiences begin to engage with the brand following the capsule drop.

And this could be a play to watch as more brands employ NFTs to support their sustainable efforts.

For More, See:

EXCLUSIVE: Assembly.Fashion, a New Marketplace for NFTs, On-Demand Fashion

Metaverse Seen as Potential Mega Opportunity for Luxury Brands